Scrollbar issue

hey all, I am having an issue on this site, https://blacktipit.com/
I am in Chrome and I am seeing 2 scrollbars on the right but when I scroll down the page a little bit it goes away. See https://share.getcloudapp.com/X6u2yy0j
Thank you
Looks like you fixed it
yeppers I fixed this, it was the SVGs, i fixed it by add overflow: hidden; to body.
It was the SVGs causing the scrollbars
