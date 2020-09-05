Scroll to Target Offset

I’m having a little trouble getting my code to go to the specified target with an offset. The point is to have it go to the heading of the content (and Accordion section). Right now what’s going on:

When you click on the image in the “How am I going to pay for my medical bills?” (or even the link text) example, it scrolls then bounces up and then back down but still does not hit the heading target.

Here’s the code:

<script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(document).ready (function() { jQuery( ".imageframe-align-center > span.fusion-imageframe" ).removeClass( "open-accordion" ); jQuery( ".imageframe-align-center > span.fusion-imageframe > a").addClass( "open-accordion" ); jQuery(".open-accordion").click(function() { var anchorlink = jQuery(this).attr('href').replace(/^.*?/,''); jQuery(anchorlink+".panel-collapse.collapse").addClass("in"); jQuery('a[data-target="'+anchorlink+'"]').addClass("active"); jQuery('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: jQuery('#toggle-content').offset().top }, 500); console.log('anchorlink='+anchorlink); jQuery(anchorlink+".panel-collapse.collapse.active").removeClass("active"); }); }); </script>

Thank you.