Scroll to anchor and highlight menu item not working in Firefox

My home page has 7 anchor points which are the first 7 items on my menu. The last menu item “Reservations is a separate page.

After a lot of blundering work with minimal knowledge I have javascript that highlights the correct menu item when the home page scrolls to the relevant anchor point. Everything seems to work fine in Chrome and Safari. Works fine for the mobile menu too, at least on iPhone in Safari. (white inactive, red active)

In Firefox it does not work. Scrolling works fine. Anchors all show active (red) when on the homepage. Any thoughts on what would make Firefox unique?

Test website is here https://hotelcasasadev.wpengine.com/

My code is here https://codepen.io/mgason/pen/MWBmBjm?editors=0010

Video of the problem using 3 browsers is here https://www.veed.io/view/a2b10045-5b3f-4ebd-a2d0-5e6b4d16174e?panel=share