Scroll Methods - Class Is In Session

Scroll to bottom load, super trendy, super cool. Wow. It works for social media, let’s go with that. Hold your horses. This works for social media because people don’t care about more than two pages of Tweets or posts. However, is it right for you? If you have a collection, the answer is no. It’s not. You need to let your users skip pages. Skip pages, you mean that old dead dinosaur… isn’t that the ancient way. Well, no. Check out !stock and I’m telling you, this works to their advantage.

Consider tracklib. Isn’t it a shame if there are 5000 thousand soul samples and people are only ever going to see 1-200? If I scroll down an hour, the next day I have to scroll down 2 hours to beat myself. Consider it. Think about it. Get it right.