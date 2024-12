Hi, I have this structure in my code.

The navbar is a vertical menu.

I want the navbar to be scrollable with the items.

The “nav-item” divs, have a submenu which on hover the appearing.

When I put overflow-y: auto in the navbar, then the submenu on the divs is not showing.

Is there a way that I can make it work?

Should I change the structure of the menu in order to make it to work?