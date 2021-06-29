Script to require Multiple Check Boxes To Be Checked Before Allowing Digital Signature

Greetings,

I have a form with 3 checkboxes within the form and I’m trying to write a script that requires all 3 to be checked before the form can be digitally signed. This is what I put in the action tab of my digital signature field but keep getting an error.

if this.getField(“Quarantine Exempt Certification-cb”).value !==“Yes” ||

this.getField(“Click to sign-cb”).value !==“Yes” ||

this.getField(“Emergency Leave Certification-cb”).value !==“Yes”;

this.getField(“Employee Signature Field”).readOnly = (event.target.value == “Off”);

I will appreciate all the help I may receive.