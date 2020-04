Hallo

I am getting the following message when I do a test on GTMetrix on my homepage

https://script.crazyegg.com/pages/scripts/0082/9534.js?438538 (canceled)

I have used crazyegg before, but dont use it anymore.

I have looked for the script in <Head> and <body> , by cant find it.

Can anybody please help me where I can locate the script on https://købhus.dk/