I am not sure if this should be under JS or CSS.

If I have a graphic on my page and I do a noprint, all is good (ie print button). Is there a way to move-up the text under the print button, hence removing that space that the graphic occupied?

Usually not a big deal on a small button, but if you have a large graphic that you don’t want to print, it would nice to get rid of that large, now blank space on the page.

Thank you.