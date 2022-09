Greetings developers, this is my first time here I have been battling with this problem for days now and hope I can find help here.

I was trying to scrape klarna.com/us but whenever I make a requests for the sub categories and beyond am faced with an error message. I first noticed this when I open it on incognito, and ever since have tried request, selenium, playwright and even searching for private APIs but to no avail.

Could anyone please tell me what I am not seeing