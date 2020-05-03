Score to Grade function

This might be an appropriate time to try and reverse-engineer what the code is supposed to do.

Fixing browser errors

Here’s a list of fixes that I’ve made to the code:

The last else clause need a closing brace to close the endQuiz function.

I’ve cleaned up the formatting of the code by passing it through beautifier.io

Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘{’ is fixed by completing the closing parenthesis around the condition.

Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘)’ is fixed by removing an extra closing parenthesis from the for loop.

Running the code

The code now loads with no browser errors, but does it do anything useful? I’m going to need a data.quizcontent object. I don’t know what it’s supposed to contain, but I’ll try and make something up based on what the code does.

Fixing scoreGrade

Running endQuiz() I’m told that scoreGrade() is not a function. That needs to be lifted up out of the if statement. I’ll out it before the endQuiz() function.

What is correct?

The next thing I’m told is that correct is not defined. The scoreGrade() function is called immediately at the start of the endQuiz function, as well as further down in the function. Removing that first call fixes that issue.

function endQuiz() { // var grade = scoreGrade(); ... }

Supplying the correct answers

With data.quizcontent[i].correct a correct property needs to be added to my faked quizcontent.

var data = { quizcontent: [ {question: "A", correct: "Apple"}, {question: "B", correct: "Banana"}, {question: "C", correct: "Cherry"}, {question: "D", correct: "Date"} ] }; var myAnswers = ["Apple", "Banana", "Cake", "Date"];

Yes - the cake is a lie

Correct variable not found

The next error is: Uncaught ReferenceError: correct is not defined which comes from the correct++ line. A variable called correct doesn’t yet exist, so I’m going to define one at the start of the endQuiz() function.

function endQuiz() { var correct = 0;

Function can’t access correct variable

The next error is Uncaught ReferenceError: correct is not defined which comes from the scoreGrade function.

function scoreGrade() { let score = (correct / lengthofobject) * 100;

Arguments are passed to the scoreGrade function with var grade = scoreGrade(correct, lengthofobject) but the scoreGrade function doesn’t have parameters to receive those arguments. So let’s add them.

// function scoreGrade() { function scoreGrade(correct, lengthofobject) {

Adding referenced HTML elements

The next error is Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property 'innerHTML' of null because of this line:

document.getElementById("ocena").innerHTML = grade;

My test page doesn’t have any elements yet, and google translate shows that ocena means grading in Slovenian. Things seem to be correct there so I’ll add a fake grading section to my test page.

<div id="ocena"></div>

Adding a fake timer

The next error is Uncaught ReferenceError: endTime is not defined which comes from a quiz timer. No test page or template code has been provided, so I’ll mock up a quick test endTime timer.

var endTime = setInterval(function timer() {}, 1000);

Adding more fake HTML elements

The next error is: Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property 'innerHTML' of null which comes from the following code:

document.getElementById("quizContent").innerHTML = output;

So I’ll create another test HTML element for that.

<div id="quizContent"></div>

It’s working!

And the code is finally confirmed to be correctly working.

Here is the updated code: