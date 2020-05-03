Score to Grade function

#1

Hi, I’m struggling with this one. When the test is over I want to show grade to the user, but I got stuck here? Could you tell me what am I missing?

function endQuiz() {

    var grade = scoreGrade();

    if (myAnswers[(lengthofobject-1)] {

        var output = "<div class='output'>Резултат<br>";

        var questionResult = "NA";

        //console.log('Quiz Over');

        for (var i = 0; i < myAnswers.length; i++ || "ten-countdown"<1)) {

            if (data.quizcontent[i].correct == myAnswers[i]) {

                questionResult = '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok-circle" aria-hidden="true"></span>';

                correct++;

            } else {

                questionResult = '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle" aria-hidden="true"></span>';

            }

            output = output + '<p>Питање ' + (i + 1) + ' ' + questionResult + '</p> ';

        }

        var grade = scoreGrade(correct, lengthofobject)

        document.getElementById("ocena").innerHTML = grade;

        function scoreGrade(){

            let score = (correct / lengthofobject) * 100;

            let grade;

        

            if (score>=85)  {grade ='5'}

            else if (score>=70) {grade ='4'}

            else if (score>=55) {grade ='3'}

            else if (score>=40) {grade ='2'}

            else {grade ='1'}

            return grade;

        }

        clearInterval(endTime);

        output = output + '<p>Имате ' + correct + ' од ' + lengthofobject + ' тачних одговора.</p></div> ';

        document.getElementById("quizContent").innerHTML = output;

    } else {

        //console.log('not answered');

    }
#2

There are a lot of coding errors in the above code. There are unmatched parenthesis, there are incomplete braces, and what is lengthofobject?

#3

lengthofobject is number of questions.

#4

JavaScript doesn’t know what lengthofobject is supposed to be, according to the code that you’ve posted.

#5

Sorry, I didn’t paste it here. I have it written in the code.
console.log(data.quizcontent);
var lengthofobject = Object(data.quizcontent).length;