Score to Grade function

Hi, I’m struggling with this one. When the test is over I want to show grade to the user, but I got stuck here? Could you tell me what am I missing?
function endQuiz() {
var grade = scoreGrade();
if (myAnswers[(lengthofobject-1)] {
var output = "<div class='output'>Резултат<br>";
var questionResult = "NA";
//console.log('Quiz Over');
for (var i = 0; i < myAnswers.length; i++ || "ten-countdown"<1)) {
if (data.quizcontent[i].correct == myAnswers[i]) {
questionResult = '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok-circle" aria-hidden="true"></span>';
correct++;
} else {
questionResult = '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle" aria-hidden="true"></span>';
}
output = output + '<p>Питање ' + (i + 1) + ' ' + questionResult + '</p> ';
}
var grade = scoreGrade(correct, lengthofobject)
document.getElementById("ocena").innerHTML = grade;
function scoreGrade(){
let score = (correct / lengthofobject) * 100;
let grade;
if (score>=85) {grade ='5'}
else if (score>=70) {grade ='4'}
else if (score>=55) {grade ='3'}
else if (score>=40) {grade ='2'}
else {grade ='1'}
return grade;
}
clearInterval(endTime);
output = output + '<p>Имате ' + correct + ' од ' + lengthofobject + ' тачних одговора.</p></div> ';
document.getElementById("quizContent").innerHTML = output;
} else {
//console.log('not answered');
}