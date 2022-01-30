Scope of this in Object Method

I’m fairly new to javascipt and coming from PHP programming I’m having difficulty getting my head around scope within objects. Of course in PHP this used anywhere within a class always refers to the object instantiated from it. In javascript this is not the case.

The following is my first javascript class. It’s a piece of form control to enable a group of input “switches” (such as radios) to control the appearance (or not) of other inputs that depend on the switch selected.

It was fairly simple to write a script without objects to do this for a particular form. But I wanted a more generic, reusable script that could be used on dynamically created forms (coming from PHP/MySql) where the names and number of switchable inputs could vary.

So the idea was to create a class, then instantiate an object from it, passing in the data for the specific form.

This is what I came up with, and it does work, but I’m not happy with it.

class Iswitch { constructor(fDepends){ this.data = JSON.parse(fDepends); this.switches = []; this.depends = []; for (const value of this.data.switches){ let sw = document.getElementById(value); sw.addEventListener('click', this.change); this.switches.push(sw) ; } for (const value of this.data.depends){ let dep = document.getElementById(value); this.depends.push(dep) ; } } hide = function(elem){ // Hide an element by addign a class elem.classList.add('hide'); } show = function(elem){ // Show an element by removing a class elem.classList.remove('hide'); } change(){ console.log(this); // "this" is the target input element!! const sel = event.target.id; for(const [key,value] of formSwitch.switches.entries()){ // Find the event target switch if( sel === value.id ){ formSwitch.show(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Show target's dependant input } else{ formSwitch.hide(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Hide the dependant inputs of all other switches } } } } // JSON Data to be changable depending on form const formSwitch = new Iswitch('{"switches": ["depRad", "indRad"], "depends": ["dep", "ind"]}');