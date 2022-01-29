Scope of this in Object Method

JavaScript
#1

I’m fairly new to javascipt and coming from PHP programming I’m having difficulty getting my head around scope within objects. Of course in PHP this used anywhere within a class always refers to the object instantiated from it. In javascript this is not the case.
The following is my first javascript class. It’s a piece of form control to enable a group of input “switches” (such as radios) to control the appearance (or not) of other inputs that depend on the switch selected.
It was fairly simple to write a script without objects to do this for a particular form. But I wanted a more generic, reusable script that could be used on dynamically created forms (coming from PHP/MySql) where the names and number of switchable inputs could vary.
So the idea was to create a class, then instantiate an object from it, passing in the data for the specific form.
This is what I came up with, and it does work, but I’m not happy with it.

class Iswitch {
	
	constructor(fDepends){
		this.data = JSON.parse(fDepends);
	
		this.switches = [];
		this.depends = [];
	
		for (const value of this.data.switches){
			let sw = document.getElementById(value);
			sw.addEventListener('click', this.change);
			this.switches.push(sw) ;		
		}
		for (const value of this.data.depends){
			let dep = document.getElementById(value);
			this.depends.push(dep) ;		
		}
	}
	
	hide = function(elem){		// Hide an element by addign a class
		elem.classList.add('hide');
	}
	show = function(elem){		// Show an element by removing a class
		elem.classList.remove('hide');
	}
	
	change(){	
		console.log(this); // "this" is the target input element!!
		const sel = event.target.id;
		for(const [key,value] of formSwitch.switches.entries()){	// Find the event target switch
			if( sel === value.id ){
				formSwitch.show(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Show target's dependant input
			}
			else{
				formSwitch.hide(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Hide the dependant inputs of all other switches
			}
		}
	}
}

// JSON Data to be changable depending on form
const formSwitch = new Iswitch('{"switches": ["depRad", "indRad"], "depends": ["dep", "ind"]}');

The bit I don’t like is in the change method. To access the arrays of switches and dependants I have to refer to the object by its variable name, as in: formSwitch.switches.entries()
This just seems wrong to my mind, as I should like the class to be independent of the names of variables outside of it, so I can call the object anything and the methods will work without having to edit its code.
I initially used this in place of the variable name thinking it would refer to the object itself, but that didn’t work of course. When I added the console.log(this) line I discovered to my surprise that this in the scope of the method is the input element that called it via the listener.
Doing bit of reading it seems you can’t (easily) get the objects variable name within its methods. So I’m wondering: what is the best/correct way to do it?

#2

Yeah this in JavaScript is a bit of a funny thing. It has a slightly different context than what you might be use to in other OOP languages. If you check out MDN, they have a great line that sums it up for most cases…

In most cases, the value of this is determined by how a function is called (runtime binding).

As you discovered, since the input element is the one triggering the listener, this is the input element. You can change that behavior in a few different ways, depending on the version of JS you are using. I suggest reading this page from MDN to get an idea of the problem and possible solutions. It may be that the bind() method approach is what you would need.

I hope this helps. :wink:

1 Like
#3

Bind has done it thank you.
I had already looked into using bind, but I wasn’t doing right so it never worked. But following that reference I saw how it’s done. I added it to the call in the listener:-

sw.addEventListener('click', this.change.bind(this));

Now I can use this in the change method and remove any reference to the object’s variable name.

change(){	
		const sel = event.target.id;
		for(const [key,value] of this.switches.entries()){	// Find the event target switch
			if( sel === value.id ){
				this.show(this.depends[key]); // Show target's dependant input
			}
			else{
				this.hide(this.depends[key]); // Hide the dependant inputs of all other switches
			}
		}
	}
#4

Awesome! Congrats on getting it fixed. :slight_smile:

#5

This is the more modern approach using arrow functions.

sw.addEventListener('click', () => this.change());

Also one word on JavaScript. JavaScript is a very different language from php in many ways. Two major differences are that it is prototype based (not oop) and asynchronous by nature and design. Therefore, programming in JavaScript like you are programming in php is only going to lead you down a dark path of horrible nightmares and poorly constructed code.

One of the most powerful features of JavaScript is the asynchronous design. Providing the capability to harness hybrid programming methodologies like object-oriented and functional, reactive programming. Modern JavaScript programming is really driven my the ability to manipulate async streams using promise chaining. Elegant well constructed code looks very different when thinking in async streams rather than synchronous objected-oriented programming.

Promise chaining