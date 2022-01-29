Scope of this in Object Method

I’m fairly new to javascipt and coming from PHP programming I’m having difficulty getting my head around scope within objects. Of course in PHP
this used anywhere within a class always refers to the object instantiated from it. In javascript this is not the case.
The following is my first javascript class. It’s a piece of form control to enable a group of input “switches” (such as radios) to control the appearance (or not) of other inputs that depend on the switch selected.
It was fairly simple to write a script without objects to do this for a particular form. But I wanted a more generic, reusable script that could be used on dynamically created forms (coming from PHP/MySql) where the names and number of switchable inputs could vary.
So the idea was to create a class, then instantiate an object from it, passing in the data for the specific form.
This is what I came up with, and it does work, but I’m not happy with it.
class Iswitch {
constructor(fDepends){
this.data = JSON.parse(fDepends);
this.switches = [];
this.depends = [];
for (const value of this.data.switches){
let sw = document.getElementById(value);
sw.addEventListener('click', this.change);
this.switches.push(sw) ;
}
for (const value of this.data.depends){
let dep = document.getElementById(value);
this.depends.push(dep) ;
}
}
hide = function(elem){ // Hide an element by addign a class
elem.classList.add('hide');
}
show = function(elem){ // Show an element by removing a class
elem.classList.remove('hide');
}
change(){
console.log(this); // "this" is the target input element!!
const sel = event.target.id;
for(const [key,value] of formSwitch.switches.entries()){ // Find the event target switch
if( sel === value.id ){
formSwitch.show(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Show target's dependant input
}
else{
formSwitch.hide(formSwitch.depends[key]); // Hide the dependant inputs of all other switches
}
}
}
}
// JSON Data to be changable depending on form
const formSwitch = new Iswitch('{"switches": ["depRad", "indRad"], "depends": ["dep", "ind"]}');
The bit I don’t like is in the
change method. To access the arrays of switches and dependants I have to refer to the object by its variable name, as in:
formSwitch.switches.entries()
This just seems wrong to my mind, as I should like the class to be independent of the names of variables outside of it, so I can call the object anything and the methods will work without having to edit its code.
I initially used
this in place of the variable name thinking it would refer to the object itself, but that didn’t work of course. When I added the
console.log(this) line I discovered to my surprise that
this in the scope of the method is the input element that called it via the listener.
Doing bit of reading it seems you can’t (easily) get the objects variable name within its methods. So I’m wondering: what is the best/correct way to do it?