Scope of ftp_put function in PHP cant it make transfers between two different location on the same server

PHP
#1

Is the FTP_PUT function in PHP not designed that it can move files between two locations on the same server?

<?php
$file = 'somefile.txt';
$remote_file = 'readme.txt';

// set up basic connection
$conn_id = ftp_connect($ftp_server);

// login with username and password
$login_result = ftp_login($conn_id, $ftp_user_name, $ftp_user_pass);

// upload a file
if (ftp_put($conn_id, $remote_file, $file, FTP_ASCII)) {
 echo "successfully uploaded $file\n";
} else {
 echo "There was a problem while uploading $file\n";
}

// close the connection
ftp_close($conn_id);
?>

The above is an example from the php.net = php.net/manual/en/function.ftp-put.php#89986

None of the files and remote_file has a path included in it?

because while I tried it doesnt worked, and generated errors:

$source = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt';
$destination = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/message.txt';
$upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);

Warning : ftp_put(/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in

Either this is not designed to work in such a way or some understanding and implementation gap or there is some hack to be used to make this work.

N.B. The path that I have taken is the path that was available in the FileZilla not what getcwd offers. getcwd doesn’t offers top-level directory.

I am finding a way around because I have some purpose in some future WP project.

Live Link

#2

In some ftp servers that I have used, you need to change into the directory that you want to upload a file to, rather than specifying the complete path. This is probably what the ftp_chdir() function is for. And that’s using an FTP client, not any kind of API. So instead of:

ftp myftp.testsite.com
put localfile.isam mydir/localfile.isam

you’d have to

ftp myftp.testsite.com
cd mydir
put localfile.isam localfile.isam

FTP doesn’t care that the server and client are on the same computer.

#3

As far as I know ftp_put is just for uploading a file from one server to another.

Have you tried ftp_rename? I think that should do what you’re after.

1 Like