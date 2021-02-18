Scope of ftp_put function in PHP cant it make transfers between two different location on the same server

OK, let me get this straight:
OK, let me get this straight:
You have a PHP script running on Server A.
There is a file on Server B which you can access via FTP.
You want to copy/move that file to Server C, which you also have FTP access to.
Is that correct?
Yes,
No File is also on server A.
/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp
No file is also on server A, and FTP is also of server A.
/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/
This is testing, but in future real situations they will be server A and B.
FTP doesn’t care whether the client and server are on the same machine. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and does operations on that server to the extent that its permissions allow it. As noted above and in the documentation,
ftp_put() is designed to move a file from the client to the server, not from one location on the server to another location on the server.
Also remember that, like Apache, FTP servers work on virtual directories which may or may not have any relation to the physical directory structure underneath it. When your FTP account is created, you’ll have a virtual root directory. So while your local file might be in the same physical folder, when you sign in via ftp you may well already be one or more levels “down” the directory structure. You can easily see this using an FTP client.
Also when sending files from the local machine to the FTP server, in many cases you cannot “put” directly into a directory, you must first “ftp_chdir()” into the destination folder and then upload the file. This varies from server to server.
so what I am trying cant be accomplished in this case?
Well, you could sign into the FTP server, download the file (I don’t know anything about PHP FTP operations, I’d guess it’s
ftp_get() though), chdir into the location you want it to end up, and
ftp_put() it again. That would copy it from the first location to the second.
Have you done much experimenting with a normal FTP client, preferably a command-line one? That would give you an idea of what can and can’t be done. In fact even if you use something like the Filezilla client, that will show you which FTP commands are being executed for each operation.
What is the meaning of this error:
Warning : ftp_put(/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt): failed to open stream
Does the file exist? Is that really the name of the source or destination file? If it’s the destination file, did you consider the comments I made about perhaps having to chdir into the destination directory before uploading the file?
Let me give it a try that way as you suggested. I will update you. thank you for coming into the discussion.
By the way this is the current code:
$source = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt';
$destination = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/message.txt';
// ftp_chdir($newconn->conn,$destination);
$upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);
How can I rearrange this code?
Directory Path in Filezilla →
I’m pretty sure it can. I think the issue is this:
The error message is telling you what the problem is - it can’t find the file you’re trying to upload. Is that definitely the right location of the file on your server, bearing in mind that if the path starts with a
/ then it’s an absolute path meaning there is a folder called
app.trafficopedia.com at the top level?
As a simple test I would start with a file in the same folder as the PHP script and just use the filename with no path. See if you can get that working and go from there.
True, and correct too.
That is the case here.
same location as php script:
Additionally, FTP is pointing to this location:
/home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp
Oh I see I got the miskate.
$source = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt';
$destination = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/message.txt';
should be
$source = 'message.txt';
$destination = 'ftpsend/message.txt';
It is working now which means ftp_put can transfer between the same server too.
Great. It’s worth getting a better understanding of relative and absolute paths though.
In your previous message you said that
app.trafficopedia.com is at the top level but it’s not, as shown by your screenshot from File Manager. If you’re using absolute paths it needs to be from the very top of the file system, so in this case it would be
/home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt
But you don’t really want to hardcode the full path like that because if you move this to a different server the path will be different. So you’d want to either use a relative path (relative the the location of the PHP script that’s running) or get the full absolute path dynamically.
It’s something that can be quite tricky and trips me up from time to time too.
There was populist belief spread across the Internet on many forums that a destination can only contain a file name, but I find that to be untrue through experimentation.
I changed the destination carrying just file name, to the path + filename combination, and I find that it works.
Without Path = $destination = $rand.$filename;
With Path = $destination = “2/”.$rand.$filename;
Similarly, the source may contain a path depending upon the location of the script file; If the script file and “the file to be uploaded” are not in the same location then the path may involve.
Yes, that is correct. The initial problem you had initially was that the path was wrong, so the file you were trying to upload couldn’t be found.
True, but I have one more confusion →
ftp_fput( *ftp_conn, remote_file, open_file, mode, startpos* );
startpos → It is to give the path within the
FTP folder?
No, I think it’s something to do with partial uploads but I have never used
ftp_fput and only ever use
ftp_put.
By mistake, I posted that but the same logic goes for ftp_put:
Well the answer’s the same. I don’t really know what
startpos is for but it’s nothing to do with the path. My guess is it’s to do with uploading a file in chunks but I can’t find much documentation on it.
Note that the spec in the PHP manual shows that
startpos should be an integer, which gives you a clue as to what it’s for:
