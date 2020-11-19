Scope of ftp_put function in PHP cant it make transfers between two different location on the same server

FTP doesn’t care whether the client and server are on the same machine. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and does operations on that server to the extent that its permissions allow it. As noted above and in the documentation, ftp_put() is designed to move a file from the client to the server, not from one location on the server to another location on the server.

Also remember that, like Apache, FTP servers work on virtual directories which may or may not have any relation to the physical directory structure underneath it. When your FTP account is created, you’ll have a virtual root directory. So while your local file might be in the same physical folder, when you sign in via ftp you may well already be one or more levels “down” the directory structure. You can easily see this using an FTP client.

Also when sending files from the local machine to the FTP server, in many cases you cannot “put” directly into a directory, you must first “ftp_chdir()” into the destination folder and then upload the file. This varies from server to server.