Scope of ftp_put function in PHP cant it make transfers between two different location on the same server

Is the FTP_PUT function in PHP not designed that it can move files between two locations on the same server?

<?php $file = 'somefile.txt'; $remote_file = 'readme.txt'; // set up basic connection $conn_id = ftp_connect($ftp_server); // login with username and password $login_result = ftp_login($conn_id, $ftp_user_name, $ftp_user_pass); // upload a file if (ftp_put($conn_id, $remote_file, $file, FTP_ASCII)) { echo "successfully uploaded $file

"; } else { echo "There was a problem while uploading $file

"; } // close the connection ftp_close($conn_id); ?>

The above is an example from the php.net = php.net/manual/en/function.ftp-put.php#89986

None of the files and remote_file has a path included in it?

because while I tried it doesnt worked, and generated errors:

$source = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt'; $destination = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/message.txt'; $upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);

Warning : ftp_put(/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in

Either this is not designed to work in such a way or some understanding and implementation gap or there is some hack to be used to make this work.

N.B. The path that I have taken is the path that was available in the FileZilla not what getcwd offers. getcwd doesn’t offers top-level directory.

I am finding a way around because I have some purpose in some future WP project.

