Scope of ftp_put function in PHP cant it make transfers between two different location on the same server

Is the
FTP_PUT function in PHP not designed that it can move files between two locations on the same server?
<?php
$file = 'somefile.txt';
$remote_file = 'readme.txt';
// set up basic connection
$conn_id = ftp_connect($ftp_server);
// login with username and password
$login_result = ftp_login($conn_id, $ftp_user_name, $ftp_user_pass);
// upload a file
if (ftp_put($conn_id, $remote_file, $file, FTP_ASCII)) {
echo "successfully uploaded $file\n";
} else {
echo "There was a problem while uploading $file\n";
}
// close the connection
ftp_close($conn_id);
?>
The above is an example from the php.net = php.net/manual/en/function.ftp-put.php#89986
None of the files and remote_file has a path included in it?
because while I tried it doesnt worked, and generated errors:
$source = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt';
$destination = '/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/ftpsend/message.txt';
$upload = ftp_put($newconn->conn,$destination,$source, FTP_BINARY);
Warning : ftp_put(/app.trafficopedia.com/ftp/message.txt): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in
Either this is not designed to work in such a way or some understanding and implementation gap or there is some hack to be used to make this work.
N.B. The path that I have taken is the path that was available in the FileZilla not what getcwd offers. getcwd doesn’t offers top-level directory.
I am finding a way around because I have some purpose in some future WP project.