Scope issue in Intersection observer API

I had something working here. with this version of the JS →
var allSectionArticleNumber = 0;
const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
nextClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
console.log("Next event clicked");
event.preventDefault();
var nodeHolidayClass = document.querySelectorAll("article.holidayclass");
var nodeCommonClass = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)");
if (nodeCommonClass.length >= allSectionArticleNumber) {
for (let i = 0 ; i < allSectionArticleNumber; i++) {
nodeCommonClass[i].classList.add("holidayclass2");
}
for (let i = 0 ; i < allSectionArticleNumber; i++) {
nodeHolidayClass[i].classList.remove("holidayclass");
}
}
});
const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous");
previousClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
console.log("Previous event clicked");
event.preventDefault();
var nodeHolidayClass2 = document.querySelectorAll("article.holidayclass2");
var nodeCommonClass = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)");
for (let i = 1 ; i <= allSectionArticleNumber; i++) {
nodeHolidayClass2[nodeHolidayClass2.length-[i]].classList.remove("holidayclass2");
}
for (let i = 0 ; i < nodeCommonClass.length; i++) {
nodeCommonClass[i].classList.add("holidayclass");
}
});
In this
allSectionArticleNumber is hardcoded with a numerical value
assigned = 3.
but I wanted to achieve that this number should come dynamically based on the number of
article element visible in the viewport. I adjusted by using InteresectionObserver API.
I put this additional code →
var allSectionArticleNumber = 0;
window.addEventListener('load', function () {
var allSectionArticle = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass");
allSectionArticle.forEach((article) => {
if (article) {
const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {
observerCallback(entries)
});
observer.observe(article);
console.log(article);
}
})
const observerCallback = (entries) => {
entries.forEach((entry) => {
if (entry.isIntersecting) {
allSectionArticleNumber = allSectionArticleNumber + 1;
}
});
};
}, false);
function consoleTimer(){
console.log(allSectionArticleNumber);
}
setTimeout(consoleTimer, 1000);
I also enveloped the code inside the window load add event listener so that viewport article numbers are calculated once on every page load.
but after the first next click, the sliding stops. where am I going wrong?
console doesn’t generate any error.