Scope issue in Intersection observer API

var allSec = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass");
let counter = 0;
allSec.forEach((article) => {
if (article) {
const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {
observerCallback(entries)
});
observer.observe(article);
console.log(article);
}
})
const observerCallback = (entries) => {
entries.forEach((entry) => {
if (entry.isIntersecting) {
counter = counter + 1;
// console.log(counter);
}
});
};
console.log(counter);
There are 11
article tags inside a
section with class =
slider. In full width only 3 are visible.
So the counter should give 3, but the value is not accessible outside the loop? Is this a local Vs global variable scope issue?