Scope issue in Intersection observer API

JavaScript
#1 
var allSec = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass");
let counter = 0;
allSec.forEach((article) => {
  if (article) {
	  const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {
	      observerCallback(entries)
	  });
	  observer.observe(article);
	  console.log(article);
  }
})

const observerCallback = (entries) => {
  entries.forEach((entry) => {
	   if (entry.isIntersecting) {
	   	counter = counter + 1;
	   	// console.log(counter);
	   }
  });
};
console.log(counter);

There are 11 article tags inside a section with class = slider. In full width only 3 are visible.
So the counter should give 3, but the value is not accessible outside the loop? Is this a local Vs global variable scope issue?

#2

Hi @codeispoetry, why the console correctly logs

0 
1
2
3

where the zero comes from the log outside the callback (which only fires later asynchronously). If you need to check for the intersecting articles initially, you might do so by comparing their positions (as returned by getBoundingClientRect()) with the window.scrollX / window.scrollY and
window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight respectively.

#3

Hi there, The coinsole correctly logs because the console.log is currently inside the callback function.

But when I try to see the console.log at the end of the entire script.

Now check aftre clearing the console →

Eventually I need this updated variable counter so that I can use it in my another programming logic.

#4

Yes I did un-comment all the logging lines of your your pen, sorry I should have mentioned that. Anyway as I said, the variable is getting updated but only after you’re logging it to the console in the last line of your script. The sequence of events is as follows:

  1. You initialise the intersection observer
  2. You’re logging counter to the console
  3. The intersection observer calls back, incrementing counter

Try wrapping the last console.log() in a random setTimeout() to see that it actually does work.

#5

You are right, I tried this and it worked:

function consoleTimer(){
  console.log(counter);
}
setTimeout(consoleTimer, 2000);

This blog was quiet helping →