Scope issue in Intersection observer API

JavaScript
#1 
var allSec = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass");
let counter = 0;
allSec.forEach((article) => {
  if (article) {
	  const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {
	      observerCallback(entries)
	  });
	  observer.observe(article);
	  console.log(article);
  }
})

const observerCallback = (entries) => {
  entries.forEach((entry) => {
	   if (entry.isIntersecting) {
	   	counter = counter + 1;
	   	// console.log(counter);
	   }
  });
};
console.log(counter);

There are 11 article tags inside a section with class = slider. In full width only 3 are visible.
So the counter should give 3, but the value is not accessible outside the loop? Is this a local Vs global variable scope issue?

#2

Hi @codeispoetry, why the console correctly logs

0 
1
2
3

where the zero comes from the log outside the callback (which only fires later asynchronously). If you need to check for the intersecting articles initially, you might do so by comparing their positions (as returned by getBoundingClientRect()) with the window.scrollX / window.scrollY and
window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight respectively.