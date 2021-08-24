Scope issue in Intersection observer API

JavaScript
#1 
var allSec = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass");
let counter = 0;
allSec.forEach((article) => {
  if (article) {
	  const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {
	      observerCallback(entries)
	  });
	  observer.observe(article);
	  console.log(article);
  }
})

const observerCallback = (entries) => {
  entries.forEach((entry) => {
	   if (entry.isIntersecting) {
	   	counter = counter + 1;
	   	// console.log(counter);
	   }
  });
};
console.log(counter);

There are 11 article tags inside a section with class = slider. In full width only 3 are visible.
So the counter should give 3, but the value is not accessible outside the loop? Is this a local Vs global variable scope issue?