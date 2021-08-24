Scope issue in Intersection observer API

var allSec = document.querySelectorAll(".commonclass"); let counter = 0; allSec.forEach((article) => { if (article) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => { observerCallback(entries) }); observer.observe(article); console.log(article); } }) const observerCallback = (entries) => { entries.forEach((entry) => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { counter = counter + 1; // console.log(counter); } }); }; console.log(counter);

There are 11 article tags inside a section with class = slider . In full width only 3 are visible.

So the counter should give 3, but the value is not accessible outside the loop? Is this a local Vs global variable scope issue?