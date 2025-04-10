SCM Solution for a small FMCG company

Hey everyone! Can you recommend an SCM (Supply Chain Management) solution for a small FMCG company (up to 50 people)? Ideally, it should have everything in one place - Procurement, Order management, VMI. Would really appreciate any suggestions!
