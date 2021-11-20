Schema: Services?

I am trying to understand the proper use of the “Service” schema type. Suppose you have a local business directory. One of the listings (Places/LocalBusiness) is a photography studio. Would that photography studio create, for example, a service called “Corporate Headshots” and another Service called “Family Portraits”?
https://schema.org/Service
