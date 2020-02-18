Schedule Pinterest pins?

#1

Hi there,

Can anyone tell me how I can schedule Pinterest pins to be published in the future? I have seen that it should be able to be done when adding a pin, but I can’t see anywhere to select a date.

Any help would be great.

Thanks

#2

You can schedule Pinterest pins by using Hootsuit Tool and published in the Future.

Kylie Martin

#3

You can https://buffer.com to schedule posts in advance.

#4

Toolman,
There are simple steps to schedule a Pinterest pin:

  1. Choose the create pin option.
  2. Upload your Image & fill your pin’s title, description & website URL.
  3. Click on the little pencil icon next to Schedule date Immediately.
  4. Select the scheduled date, the time up to 2 weeks away.
#5

Try using IFTTT

#6

