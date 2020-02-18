Hi there,
Can anyone tell me how I can schedule Pinterest pins to be published in the future? I have seen that it should be able to be done when adding a pin, but I can’t see anywhere to select a date.
Any help would be great.
Thanks
You can schedule Pinterest pins by using Hootsuit Tool and published in the Future.
Kylie Martin
You can https://buffer.com to schedule posts in advance.
Toolman,
There are simple steps to schedule a Pinterest pin:
Try using IFTTT
