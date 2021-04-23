Schedule a backup job for our buckets

I am not sure I get entirely what you are asking. S3 is very very VERY reliable and offers something like 10 9’s of durability. So it protects your data by replication and is protected against natural disasters etc because it is never all in one data availability zone (aka all in one data center).

It of course doesn’t protect you from yourself and deleting objects. That is where object versioning comes in. Perhaps read the following article and follow the steps to turn it on and you should more than safe.

cloudsavvyit.com How To Backup an S3 Bucket (And Why You’d Even Want To) At first, this can seem a bit paradoxical; after all, S3 is usually used as a backup for other services. But, it doesn’t protect from accidental deletions or overwrites, and for mission critical data, you can pay extra to have the bucket replicated... Est. Reading Time: 2 minutes

I hope this is what you were asking.