Scaling Images for Viewport Widths (Generic Question)

Hi all,

I’ve been reading similar threads but still find myself stumped on simply scaling 2 images within a containing div.

These are images of my smiling face and my autograph within the #boxheader section on my legal templates page. Hi, everybody!

There is a div nested within the div with the ID, #farewell, within the #boxheader section, and my current attempt at the HTML & CSS is this:

templates.html, lines 30-36

<div id="farewell"> <div> <p>Love,</p> <img src="style/signature.gif" alt="Tyler Smith's Signature" width="338" height="95"> </div> <img src="style/tylersmith.jpg" title="Tyler Smith" alt="Tyler Smith's picture" width="140" height="188"> </div>

templatesection.css, lines 207-231

#farewell { margin:30px 0 4px 35%; /*border:2px solid green;*/ min-width:485px; height:auto; } #farewell div { float:left; /*border:1px solid #9F0;*/ height:auto; min-width:60%; } #farewell div p { text-align:center; font-weight:bold; } #farewell img { /* this is for the monkeyboy image */ height:auto; max-width:30%; } #farewell div img { width:auto; height:auto; max-width:100%; }

I would like the images to scale to roughly half of their size (or whatever it takes to look nice on smaller devices) and for the div to be moved to the left in the media queries as needed. height:auto and different width values are ineffectual.

Really grateful to post here and to see if anybody has an approach I haven’t tried yet. I’ve had this account for a long time now.

Hope you’re doing well.