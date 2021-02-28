Scaling Image Grid CSS

es997: es997: On mobile the text doesn’t appear as you can’t hover with the touchscreen, so it clicks straight onto the page that the thumbnail is linked too.

So what would be your expectation on mobile for this effect?

Some devices will treat a first quick touch as a hover effect but some will just navigate to the destination. For mobile you would be better off placing the caption under the image by default or on top of the image if you don’t mind it hiding the image. The other alternative is to use js to display the overlay on touch and then check for a second touch and navigate to the link destination. Quite a lot of work for a small effect

es997: es997: 6 images per row, unless there is multiple videos in one row

Css doesn’t do "IF or "“unless”. It’s either one or the other if you want automatic alignment.

You could create containers that take up 16.666% width (6 per row) but then you’d need to change the widths manually if you had videos in a row that you wanted wider. It all depends on how you are laying this out or whether it is random or dynamic.

If you can’t specify the logic easily then CSS won’t be much use on its own.

Also it looks like you want the 6 images to take up all the room on the row (with even gaps) and that presents other problems. You show 6 images in your image above but you have one wide image filling the gap. That doesn’t look like a natural alignment because one item is wider than the others. To do that you would need to create rows of only 6 items and then set each item to flex:1 to take up the extra space equally.

If you had videos in the row then you would need to only output 4 of them per row (e.g. a row wrapper containing 4 items).

As you can see its not that straight forward when you start adding if and unless into the mix. CSS likes things to be straight forward.