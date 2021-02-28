Scaling Image Grid CSS

Hi,

I was wondering whether anyone would be able to help me at all?

I have built a website based on an image grid with multiple photos and text that appears over each photo on mouse hover. However when I look at it on a different laptop size to mine or a desktop computer the number of images in each row either decreases or increases depending on the screen size. Is there a way that no matter what laptop or desktop screen you view it on it keeps the same number of images in each row ( 6 images per row, unless there is multiple videos in one row). Also on different screens the text that appears on hover changes, is there a way to keep this fixed in one place over the image?

I have attached an image down below of how I am trying to get the layout to remain on laptop and computer, as well as my code.

Thank you



HTML CODE <div class="row"> <ul id="gallery"> <li><a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history"><div grid-row="" grid-pad="0" grid-gutter="0" grid-responsive=""> <div grid-col="x11" grid-pad="0"></div> <div grid-col="x11" grid-pad="0"></div> </div></a></li><li><a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Sister Series</span><span2>5 photographs</span2> </li> <li><a href="Figures-in-Light-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/aa18cddcb1605fac708232ac5c022a008ecaa73cef8bbbeb0b9daf857b60a673/moore_esme_0012.jpg" class="image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Figures in Light</span><span2>9 photographs</span2></li> <li><a href="Camera-Obscura-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/6b4abed70e1ed7ac5dbb3e7b6992012d09c685e7e9265400ae0271ea051914e7/2P7A6158-copy.jpg" class="image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Camera Obscura</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> <li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/73ed5ec47bf4e860f4532a00d1764c839645f3ebeae4fb34b3191753e818101f/3.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Madness of Ming</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history"> </a><li><a href="Side-by-Side-Sisters" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c782770/Side-by-Side-Sisters---no-sound-resized.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Side by Side, Sisters</span4><span5>SHOWstudio Fashion Film Awards 2019</span5><span6>Film 1:38</span6></a></li> <li><a href="Josey-Hongjoo-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/54b17dd106f4f800bcba00f2cb189c5b344e0f8e449a03f0bea1fd3e156b140f/CSM5477.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Josey</span><span2>Hongjoo Yeom</span2><span3>5 photographs</span3> </li> <li><a href="Sholly-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/49d382dd2b6cfbba905fe82968773b732e18293d61bb44b4d978cc2a50ed7165/19-copy.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Sholly</span><span2>Charlene Ong</span2><span3>6 photographs</span3></li> <li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/5056d0456084d753bbd26fa196e4361c72c470129199708477f6cda722c20f36/CSM5249-1.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3>9 photographs</span3></li> <li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-Film" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Portrait-of-Eman-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Portrait of Eman</span4><span5>Noctis Magazine</span5><span6>Film 1:52</span6></a></li> <li><a href="Josey-Izy-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/883b11ffa48393f1dc8798a1fca8011bc653a6f150cc072f16b17f731cdc4d90/CSM2128.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Josey</span><span2>Izy Mckinlay</span2><span3>2 photographs</span3></li> <li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/7d235852264701ee37e9e28dd3efe7134ef6d15fe004b3fabf9d75ef37d81984/14.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Madness of Ming</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> <li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/83712e11b9016058361a285c53a8313157d696c08ae90bfd011645fd1707f7ed/csm-23512.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3>9 photographs</span3></li> <li><a href="Dancing-Around-the-Violins" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Dancing-around-the-violins-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Dancing Around the Violins</span4><span5>Film 1:36</span5></a></li> <li><a href="Gracie" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/c3df9300957093ecdc903453488421df6712567eb8eb9ec47a2153309a21781b/MOORE_ESME_0001.jpg" style="width: 155px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="155px"></a><span>Gracie</span><span2>1 photograph</span2></li> <li><a href="Sabirah" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/SABIRAH-Fashion-film_upload-new-new.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Sabirah</span4><span5>London Fashion Week SS'21</span5><span6>Film 1:45</span6></a></li> <li><a href="The-Beautifully-Grotesque-and-Us" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/beautifully-grotesque-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>The Beautifully Grotesque, and Us</span4><span5>Film 2:06</span5></a></li> <li><a href="Panoramic-Bodies-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/821ec7852a5ecf0490ed398f30e0741c60a6891f4762451e304edf59cff40e3d/8-copy.jpg" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></a><span>Panoramic Bodies</span><span2>2 photograph</span2></li> <li><a href="Francis-de-Lara-1" rel="history"><video autoplay="" muted="" loop="" width="300" height="200"><source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Gold-Earring---Index-new---no-sound.mp4" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></video></a><span4>Francis de Lara Campaign '20</span4><span5>3 Films</span5></li> <li><a href="The-Beautifully-Grotesque-and-Us-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/38b8c4e639c631700ff4a178ed589857e9d53dfb57c96174b54497eddf2ee101/GREY.jpg" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></a><span>The Beautifully Grotesque, and Us</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> <li><a href="Gracie" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/3700f628c0b6243ad4c317131ed93f436cc5047e243e3c4a96a6e1737a90fc5f/0001.jpg" style="width: 155px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="155px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3> 9 photographs</span3></li>

CSS