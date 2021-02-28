Scaling Image Grid CSS

I was wondering whether anyone would be able to help me at all?

I have built a website based on an image grid with multiple photos and text that appears over each photo on mouse hover. However when I look at it on a different laptop size to mine or a desktop computer the number of images in each row either decreases or increases depending on the screen size. Is there a way that no matter what laptop or desktop screen you view it on it keeps the same number of images in each row ( 6 images per row, unless there is multiple videos in one row). Also on different screens the text that appears on hover changes, is there a way to keep this fixed in one place over the image?

I have attached an image down below of how I am trying to get the layout to remain on laptop and computer, as well as my code.

HTML CODE

<div class="row">
<ul id="gallery">
<li><a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history"><div grid-row="" grid-pad="0" grid-gutter="0" grid-responsive="">
	<div grid-col="x11" grid-pad="0"></div>
	<div grid-col="x11" grid-pad="0"></div>


</div></a></li><li><a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Sister Series</span><span2>5 photographs</span2>
</li>
<li><a href="Figures-in-Light-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/aa18cddcb1605fac708232ac5c022a008ecaa73cef8bbbeb0b9daf857b60a673/moore_esme_0012.jpg" class="image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Figures in Light</span><span2>9 photographs</span2></li> 

<li><a href="Camera-Obscura-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/6b4abed70e1ed7ac5dbb3e7b6992012d09c685e7e9265400ae0271ea051914e7/2P7A6158-copy.jpg" class="image" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Camera Obscura</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> 


<li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/73ed5ec47bf4e860f4532a00d1764c839645f3ebeae4fb34b3191753e818101f/3.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Madness of Ming</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history"> 
</a><li><a href="Side-by-Side-Sisters" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c782770/Side-by-Side-Sisters---no-sound-resized.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Side by Side, Sisters</span4><span5>SHOWstudio Fashion Film Awards 2019</span5><span6>Film 1:38</span6></a></li>

<li><a href="Josey-Hongjoo-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/54b17dd106f4f800bcba00f2cb189c5b344e0f8e449a03f0bea1fd3e156b140f/CSM5477.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Josey</span><span2>Hongjoo Yeom</span2><span3>5 photographs</span3> </li>
<li><a href="Sholly-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/49d382dd2b6cfbba905fe82968773b732e18293d61bb44b4d978cc2a50ed7165/19-copy.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Sholly</span><span2>Charlene Ong</span2><span3>6 photographs</span3></li> 
<li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/5056d0456084d753bbd26fa196e4361c72c470129199708477f6cda722c20f36/CSM5249-1.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3>9 photographs</span3></li>  


<li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-Film" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Portrait-of-Eman-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Portrait of Eman</span4><span5>Noctis Magazine</span5><span6>Film 1:52</span6></a></li> 
<li><a href="Josey-Izy-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/883b11ffa48393f1dc8798a1fca8011bc653a6f150cc072f16b17f731cdc4d90/CSM2128.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Josey</span><span2>Izy Mckinlay</span2><span3>2 photographs</span3></li> 
<li><a href="Madness-of-Ming-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/7d235852264701ee37e9e28dd3efe7134ef6d15fe004b3fabf9d75ef37d81984/14.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Madness of Ming</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> 
<li><a href="Portrait-of-Eman-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/83712e11b9016058361a285c53a8313157d696c08ae90bfd011645fd1707f7ed/csm-23512.jpg" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="140px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3>9 photographs</span3></li> 


<li><a href="Dancing-Around-the-Violins" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Dancing-around-the-violins-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Dancing Around the Violins</span4><span5>Film 1:36</span5></a></li>

<li><a href="Gracie" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/c3df9300957093ecdc903453488421df6712567eb8eb9ec47a2153309a21781b/MOORE_ESME_0001.jpg" style="width: 155px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="155px"></a><span>Gracie</span><span2>1 photograph</span2></li> 
<li><a href="Sabirah" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/SABIRAH-Fashion-film_upload-new-new.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>Sabirah</span4><span5>London Fashion Week SS'21</span5><span6>Film 1:45</span6></a></li> 


<li><a href="The-Beautifully-Grotesque-and-Us" rel="history"><video width="300" height="200" autoplay="" muted="" loop=""> <source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/beautifully-grotesque-no-sound.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video><span4>The Beautifully Grotesque, and Us</span4><span5>Film 2:06</span5></a></li>

<li><a href="Panoramic-Bodies-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/821ec7852a5ecf0490ed398f30e0741c60a6891f4762451e304edf59cff40e3d/8-copy.jpg" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></a><span>Panoramic Bodies</span><span2>2 photograph</span2></li> 

<li><a href="Francis-de-Lara-1" rel="history"><video autoplay="" muted="" loop="" width="300" height="200"><source src="https://files.cargocollective.com/c997240/Gold-Earring---Index-new---no-sound.mp4" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></video></a><span4>Francis de Lara Campaign '20</span4><span5>3 Films</span5></li> 

<li><a href="The-Beautifully-Grotesque-and-Us-1" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/38b8c4e639c631700ff4a178ed589857e9d53dfb57c96174b54497eddf2ee101/GREY.jpg" style="width: 300px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="300px"></a><span>The Beautifully Grotesque, and Us</span><span2>5 photographs</span2></li> 

<li><a href="Gracie" rel="history" class="image-link"><img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/3700f628c0b6243ad4c317131ed93f436cc5047e243e3c4a96a6e1737a90fc5f/0001.jpg" style="width: 155px; height: 200px;" height="200px" width="155px"></a><span>Portrait of Eman</span><span2>Noctis Magazine</span2><span3> 9 photographs</span3></li>

CSS

#header{ position: fixed; 
    top: 25px;
    background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    color: #000;
    font-size: 1.7em;
}





[data-predefined-style="true"] bodycopy a {
	color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 1);
	padding-bottom: 0.1em;
	border-bottom: 0.0em solid rgba(127, 127, 127, 0.3);
	text-decoration: none;
    
}

[data-predefined-style="true"] small {
	display: inline-block;
	font-size: 1.2rem;
	line-height: 1.5;
	font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Open Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif, "Sans Serif", Icons;
	font-style: normal;
	font-weight: 400;
	color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.85);
}

body {
    background-color: #fff;
    font: 0.95em / 1.32em sans-serif;
    color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
    font-family: sans-serif;
  }

#gallery {
	display: flex;
    position: relative;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
    margin-left: -25px;
    margin-top: -25px;
   
    padding-top: 0.325em;
    padding-left: 0.325em;
    padding-right: 0.325em;
    
    
    
   
   
    list-style-type: none;
}

#gallery li {
    position: relative;
    margin-left: 2.0%;
    margin: 0%;
    margin-top: 2%;
    background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
    overflow: hidden;
 }

#gallery li3 {
    position: relative;
    width: 15.6%; 
    margin: 0.5%;
    margin-top: 1.5%;
    background-color: #fff;
  
    overflow: hidden;
 }
#gallery li2 {
    position: relative;
    padding-left: 45px;
    width: 15.6%; 
    margin: 0.5%;
    margin-top: 1.5%;
    background-color: #fff;
    overflow: hidden;
 }
#gallery li4 {
    position: relative;
    padding-left: 45px
    margin: -0.7%;
    margin-top: 2.5%;
    background-color: #fff;
  }
#gallery li5 {
    position: relative;
    padding-left: 45px;
    width: 25.5%; 
    margin: -0.7%;
    margin-top: 2.5%;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
  }

#gallery li:hover span,
#gallery li:active span{
    bottom: 1.125em;
    opacity: 1;
}
.h3{
	font-size: 5em;
}
#gallery li:hover span2,
#gallery li:active span2{
    bottom: 1.525em;
    opacity: 1;
 }
#gallery li:hover span3,
#gallery li:active span3{
    bottom: 1.525em;
    opacity: 1;
 }
#gallery li:hover span4,
#gallery li:active span4{
    bottom: 1.525em;
    opacity: 1;
 }
#gallery li:hover span5,
#gallery li:active span5{
    bottom: 1.525em;
    opacity: 1;
 }
#gallery li:hover span6,
#gallery li:active span6{
    bottom: 1.525em;
    opacity: 1;
 }
#gallery img {
    display: block; 
    width: 100%;
    height: auto;

    
    box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery video {
    display: flex; 
    width: 100%;
    height: auto;
     width: 27%;
    margin-left: 45px;
    margin-top: 20px;

    
    box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery span {
     color: #fff;
    position: absolute;
    top: 1.0em;
    left: 4.5em;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
}
#gallery span2 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 2.0em;
    left: 4.5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1.em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
 }
#gallery span3 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 3.0em;
    left: 4.5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1.em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
 }
#gallery span4 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 1.1em;
    left: 5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1.em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
 }
#gallery span5 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 2.1em;
    left: 5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1.em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
 }
#gallery span6 {
    position: absolute;
    top: 3.1em;
    left: 5em;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: bold;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 1.em;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    line-height: 7em;
    text-align: left;
    opacity: 0; 
    height: 20px;
    
 }

.column {
    -ms-flex: 100%;
    flex: 100%;
    max-width: 100%;
   }
body {
    font-family: sans-serif;
}
{box-sizing: border-box}


.container {
  position: relative;
  width: 50%;
  max-width: 300px;
}


.image {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
}
.video{
	 display: block;
     width: 100%;
     height: auto;
}
.overlay {
  position: absolute; 
  bottom: 0; 
  background: rgb(0, 0, 0);
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); /* Black see-through */
  color: #f1f1f1; 
  width: 100%;
  transition: .5s ease;
  opacity:0;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
  padding: 20px;
  text-align: center;
}
.container:hover .overlay {
  opacity: 1;
}

.row {
  display: -ms-flexbox; 
  display: flex;
  -ms-flex-wrap: wrap; 
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  padding: 0 0px;
    
}


.column {
  -ms-flex: 55%; 
  flex: 25%;
  max-width: 25%;
  padding: 0 4px;
}

.column img {
  margin-top: 8px;
  vertical-align: middle;
  width: 100%;
}

.row img {
  margin-top: 35px;
    margin-left:40px;
  
  width: 100%;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
  .column {
    -ms-flex: 50%;
    flex: 50%;
    max-width: 50%;
    min-width: 50%;
  }
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
  .column {
    -ms-flex: 100%;
    flex: 100%;
    max-width: 100%;
    min-width: 100%;
     
  
  }
