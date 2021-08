It already is fluid as it is at 100% the width and height of the viewport because that’s the size you gave it.

You could do this:

svg{ width:50%; height:auto; aspect-ratio: 16 / 9; }

Or set its width and height in relation to an aspect ratio parent much as you do with the iframe.

Or I could believe you could add a viewbox attribute and then sets its width in css like you do with images. SVG isn;t really my thing.