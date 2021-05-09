Scale screen content to fit browser height

Mickmeister: Mickmeister: Is there a way to basically tell it to always scale the content vertically to fit the browser window

The page wasn’t actually designed that way as I believe you wanted it centred vertically if there was room. You can add a fix by setting a max height on the image to 100vh (vh = viewport height) or a bit smaller if you want some text to show underneath.

However that means the image will lose its aspect ratio so you will need to use either cover as in the following example or contain as in Sams example.

.main-image img{ max-height:90vh;/* 100h would be full viewport height if you didn't want to see text below*/ object-fit:cover;/* use contain if you need to see all the image but the width will shrink*/ }

‘ cover ’ will cover the whole area width and height and still maintain the images aspect ratio. However in order to do this the width and height of the image are increased uniformly until the whole area is filled and then cropped to fit.