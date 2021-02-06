Scale screen content to fit browser height

I tested this page in Chrome’s dev tools and I thought I had it working cross-platform, but now I realize that on certain screen sizes - like a laptop with a 1366 x 768 screen size - it will be cropped of at the bottom and require scrolling. Is there a way to basically tell it to always scale the content vertically to fit the browser window - so that the entire image is always visible without scrolling? (The colored borders are temporary to make it easier to see what’s going on).
The
object-fit property can be used to
contain an image within its container’s size.
If the container’s size is also constrained by
vh (viewport height) units, the image will be constrained within the visible window size.
The page wasn’t actually designed that way as I believe you wanted it centred vertically if there was room. You can add a fix by setting a max height on the image to 100vh (vh = viewport height) or a bit smaller if you want some text to show underneath.
However that means the image will lose its aspect ratio so you will need to use either cover as in the following example or contain as in Sams example.
.main-image img{
max-height:90vh;/* 100h would be full viewport height if you didn't want to see text below*/
object-fit:cover;/* use contain if you need to see all the image but the width will shrink*/
}