I tested this page in Chrome’s dev tools and I thought I had it working cross-platform, but now I realize that on certain screen sizes - like a laptop with a 1366 x 768 screen size - it will be cropped of at the bottom and require scrolling. Is there a way to basically tell it to always scale the content vertically to fit the browser window - so that the entire image is always visible without scrolling? (The colored borders are temporary to make it easier to see what’s going on).

http://www.mickposch.com/test_crop.html