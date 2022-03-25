Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

JavaScript
#72

@rpg_digital ive closely reviewed both of your pins. The first one makes more sense to me.

Ive gotten everything worked out except how do I call different functions based on the json data?

I’m assuming the created function property plays a role but in your 2nd code pen you’re using a for each statement and sending the data to the same function which includes two different creator functions.

My functions are in the same closure but are not separated by a comma.

How would you go about calling the add button function based on the json data or calling the add title function based on the json data? Is there a way to call a separate function based on the data?

For example if you have one object {creatorfunction:”title”} calling the title only function. If you have a separate object in the same array {creatorfunction:”button”} calling the button only function.
myRetrievedData =
{creator-function:”title”},{creator-function:”button”}

For each creator function title call title function, for each creator function button call button function.

My example is just illustrating having a json return multiple creator functions.

My functions are separate that I need to pass the data to from the parsed json.

function title {
}
function button {
}

#73

My second question and really should be my last on this one. I see how you can pass props as an argument and you are using (props.className) or add the correct class name when creating the element.

My question is what about when there isn’t any data to be retrieved? If I set the class name to (props.className) then that would be null or blank. This would work if there’s saved data but how would I define a default class name when there hasn’t been any buttons clicked.

E.g the very first time you’ve visited the page and haven’t refreshed it yet.