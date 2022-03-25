Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

@rpg_digital ive closely reviewed both of your pins. The first one makes more sense to me.

Ive gotten everything worked out except how do I call different functions based on the json data?

I’m assuming the created function property plays a role but in your 2nd code pen you’re using a for each statement and sending the data to the same function which includes two different creator functions.

My functions are in the same closure but are not separated by a comma.

How would you go about calling the add button function based on the json data or calling the add title function based on the json data? Is there a way to call a separate function based on the data?

For example if you have one object {creatorfunction:”title”} calling the title only function. If you have a separate object in the same array {creatorfunction:”button”} calling the button only function.

myRetrievedData =

{creator-function:”title”},{creator-function:”button”}

For each creator function title call title function, for each creator function button call button function.

My example is just illustrating having a json return multiple creator functions.

My functions are separate that I need to pass the data to from the parsed json.

function title {

}

function button {

}