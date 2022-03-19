Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

@cssissimple
Post json data with Jquery AJAX
Thought it better to continue here…
I don’t often use jQuery, but have been testing it out; This is what I have come up with.
setData
This will return an object with a .then method, much like vanilla JS promises
const setData = function (url, data) {
return jQuery.ajax({
url,
data: JSON.stringify(data),
dataType: 'json',
method: 'POST'
})
}
addButtonHandler
Handler amended accordingly, same applies for the addTitleHandler.
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)
// much like with vanilla JS promises we can chain .then and .catch callbacks
response
.then(function (props) {
addElements.addButton(props)
buttonId++
})
.catch(console.log)
}
set-data.php
As before a simple php file to receive, modify and return json data — I know you have taken this to the next level
<?php
$element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($element);
Full test code
This is my complete test code. Note there is quite a lot of repetition crying out for refactoring, but it might be simpler to leave it like this for the moment.
let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1
const setData = function (url, data) {
return jQuery.ajax({
url,
data: JSON.stringify(data),
dataType: 'json',
method: 'POST'
})
}
// addElement functions
const addElements = {
addButton ({ uniqueId, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myButton = document.createElement('button')
myButton.id = uniqueId
myButton.classList.add(className)
myButton.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myButton)
},
addTitle ({ uniqueId, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')
myTitle.id = uniqueId
myTitle.classList.add(className)
myTitle.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myTitle)
}
}
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)
response
.then(function (props) {
addElements.addButton(props)
buttonId++
})
.catch(console.log)
}
function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)
response
.then(function (props) {
addElements.addTitle(props)
titleId++
})
.catch(console.log)
}
jQuery(function () {
const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')
createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
})