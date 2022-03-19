Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

JavaScript
Where does the data go when you post it?
In the try function it says post but I don’t understand where the data goes.

In your PHP it says php://input can you elaborate to what exactly is happening here?

I’m trying to actually completely learn understand and not just say “hey thanks and see yah.” Although you might prefer that. Lol

The above file I saved as set-data.php. That is where the post data is being sent to. Much like when you submit a form using post and set action to a specific URL e.g. contact.php.

The difference with a form is that the data (named variables) are sent as form data to that url, not JSON, which can then be accessed in the global $_POST variable. e.g. $_POST[‘email’]

You can’t do that with a JSON file, which is why I am using file_get_contents('php://input'), which reads raw data from the request body. I confess as we move into PHP I am somewhat out of my depth, so this is a learning exercise for me too.

It maybe an idea at this stage of dealing with the data and database to start a thread in the PHP section of this forum. I think you might get some better advice there :smiley:

I’m with you on that, that’s the way to do it :+1:

@rpg_digital I’m about to give this go. A quick question and hopefully the last one!

Do you happen to know if you can pass a JS variable to a jquery function?

Turns out I need to use jQuery for the ajax submission (possible could do this with JS, but haven’t come across a single video or article using native JS).

So say we have a simple variable named button created with JS.

var button = d.createElement("button);

Can we use the button variable in jQuery as well?

function my_action_javascript() { 
	<script type="text/javascript" >
	jQuery(document).ready(function($) {

		var data = {
			'action': 'my_action',
			'whatever': //BUTTON VARIABLE NEEDS TO GO HERE
		};

		jQuery.post(ajaxurl, data, function(response) {
			alert('Got this from the server: ' + response);
		});
	});
</script> 
}

FYI, really tried to avoid needing jQuery but not sure I can do this any other way.

Hopefully, can move forward with this!

I’m prepared to be corrected, but no I can’t see you can do that.

You will be trying to post a DOM element reference as data to the server. That data, I presume json, consists of a stringified object that is only capable of holding simple primitive values and representations of objects and arrays.

This is why if you try to send a date object, Json will evaluate the date object’s value to a string first e.g.

{ date: new Date() } stringified to --> { "date": "2022-03-12T20:57:50.877Z" }

In the solutions I came up with you were just sending the necessary data, so that you could recreate those element e.g. the button on retrieval of that data.

That’s fine, go with what works for you. I’m sure jquery is already being used in your site/project. It will also handle issues of compatibility for you.

Just a test

JSON.stringify(document.createElement('button'))
// output empty object
'{}'
Is that is a yes or no?

Am I on trial? :slight_smile: Did you see my last edit, bottom of last reply.

1 Like
Not an actual button. I am trying to send this data to the jQuery function. You did this with native JS.

Sorry I was going on what you posted.

I am trying to send this data to the jQuery function

With the jquery function, yes of course

1 Like
That’s what needs to happen! Finally getting somewhere!

The whole saving information to a JSON, using ajax, saving to the database and recreating elements is all new to me. As you can tell. Lol. Been a huge learning experience.

1 Like
It’s can be a frustrating experience, but with perseverance you will get there and be all the wiser :slight_smile:

Hasn’t been frustrating at all. It’s been an enjoyable experience.

1 Like
@rpg_digital I’ve been closely examining your code for the past few days. You are using some techniques I haven’t seen before. Did some research though. Would you mind clarifying a couple of things?

// You have this function
    function addButtonHandler(event) {
      const props = {
        creatorFunction: "addButton",
        uniqueId: "my_Button_" + String(buttonId).padStart(2, "0"),
        className: "myButton",
        textContent: "button"
      };

// But then in this function you are passing id, className, and textContent
// Where you say id did you mean to type uniqueId?
    const addElements = {
      addButton({ id, className, textContent }) {
        const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv");
        const myButton = document.createElement("button");
  
        myButton.id = id;
        myButton.classList.add(className);
        myButton.textContent = textContent;
        myDiv.append(myButton);
      },

// Also, could you not just use the object name instead of id, className, and textContent?
// so instead of id, className, textContent it would just be the word props?
    const addElements = {
      addButton({ props }) {
        const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv");
        const myButton = document.createElement("button");
  
        myButton.id = id;
        myButton.classList.add(className);
        myButton.textContent = textContent;
        myDiv.append(myButton);
      },

// Hopefully you don't think this is stupid but what does this mean?
// What are you doing with the square brackets here in this function?
// const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction];
    function addElementsToDom(elements) {
      if (elements !== null) {
        elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
          // elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
          // e.g. addElements['addButton']
          const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction];
          addElement(elementProps);
        });
      }
    }

// Lastly, can you point me in the right direction to understand this? 
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2));
// I've seen converting an object into JSON like this
// https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_json_stringify.asp
const myJSON = JSON.stringify(props);
// Just not undertanding where the myElements is coming from, null, or 2.
Mid refactoring, well spotted.

You could use props like this.


addButton(props) { // no curly braces
    const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv")
    const myButton = document.createElement("button")
  
    myButton.id = props.uniqueId
    myButton.classList.add(props.className)
    myButton.textContent = props.textContent
    myDiv.append(myButton)
}

I was making use of object destructuring

Note props is just a name of the parameter, it could just as easily be properties → properties.uniqueId

Not stupid at all.

Say we have an object

const myObj = {
    method1: function(x) { ... do something with x},
    method2: function(y) { .... do something else with y},
    method3: function(z) { .... do something else with z},
    prop1: 5
}

The brackets enable me to access the properties of an object in string form.

myObj['method2']() // calls method2
myObj['prop1'] // 5

or I can use a variable with a given string to do the same.

const methodName = 'method3'
const propName = 'prop1'

myObj[methodName]() // will call method 3
myObj[propName] // 5

In the case of creatorFunction it could be ‘addButton’ or ‘addTitle’. Either way it will be looked up on the addElements object and retrieve the method we want. I hope that’s clear.

It is just a technique for displaying an object, in particular it comes in handy in codepen. Ordinarily I would use console.dir in the browser console, but that isn’t supported in codepen.

Json stringify converts the object into a string we can log out. The null is in place of a replacer function, and the 2 is just the number of spaces to ident nested properties with.

Here is a link JSON.stringify Note I did post this before further up the page.

Hope that helps. I will have another look at this later on today, when a little less bleary.

2 Likes
@rpg_digital

What would the text content be if the first time you visited the page you clicked the add button button. It wouldn’t be able to pull any data from the props json because the json wouldn’t have been generated yet. Just not seeing a way to set a default value of the text content with the above js. I see how it can add text content after the json is saved and the page is reloaded.

#64

I think it is past time for cssissimple to post the html of his page.
Until we see what he/she already has we are floundering in that well known creek without a paddle.
So please show your existing code or create a codepen for it.

@dennisjn @rpg_digital created the correct solution. I’ve just been asking some questions about it. I would’ve sent a private message about the code but @rpg_digital thought it might benefit others if kept in the public thread. Sorry to keep you in the dark.

#67

It is coming from the addButtonHandler function and being sent as a standard JS object to the addButton function. addButtonHandler is the function that is run each time you click the ‘click to add button’

function addButtonHandler(event) {
    const props = {
      creatorFunction: "addButton",
      uniqueId: "my_Button_" + String(buttonId).padStart(2, "0"),
      className: "myButton",
      textContent: "button" <-- here
    };

    ...
    // view console
    console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2));
  }

Using the codepen I posted in post #39, just try changing the text inside the textContent string to something else e.g. textContent: 'My button' and then click on the ‘click to add button’

Please note as well the console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2)); at the end of that handler is only for you to get a picture of what is going on. You wouldn’t want to keep that in :slight_smile:

@rpg_digital Obviously. Lol thanks

@cssissimple

Post json data with Jquery AJAX

Thought it better to continue here…

I don’t often use jQuery, but have been testing it out; This is what I have come up with.

setData

This will return an object with a .then method, much like vanilla JS promises

const setData = function (url, data) {
    return jQuery.ajax({
        url,
        data: JSON.stringify(data),
        dataType: 'json',
        method: 'POST'
    })
}

addButtonHandler

Handler amended accordingly, same applies for the addTitleHandler.

function addButtonHandler (event) {
    const props = {
        uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
        creatorFunction: 'addButton',
        className: 'myButton',
        textContent: 'button'
    }

    const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)

    // much like with vanilla JS promises we can chain .then and .catch callbacks
    response
        .then(function (props) {
            addElements.addButton(props)
            buttonId++
        })
        .catch(console.log)
}

set-data.php

As before a simple php file to receive, modify and return json data — I know you have taken this to the next level :slightly_smiling_face:

<?php
$element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent'];

header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($element);

Full test code

This is my complete test code. Note there is quite a lot of repetition crying out for refactoring, but it might be simpler to leave it like this for the moment.

let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1

const setData = function (url, data) {
    return jQuery.ajax({
        url,
        data: JSON.stringify(data),
        dataType: 'json',
        method: 'POST'
    })
}

// addElement functions
const addElements = {

    addButton ({ uniqueId, className, textContent }) {
        const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
        const myButton = document.createElement('button')

        myButton.id = uniqueId
        myButton.classList.add(className)
        myButton.textContent = textContent
        myDiv.append(myButton)
    },

    addTitle ({ uniqueId, className, textContent }) {
        const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
        const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')

        myTitle.id = uniqueId
        myTitle.classList.add(className)
        myTitle.textContent = textContent
        myDiv.append(myTitle)
    }
}

function addButtonHandler (event) {
    const props = {
        uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
        creatorFunction: 'addButton',
        className: 'myButton',
        textContent: 'button'
    }

    const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)

    response
        .then(function (props) {
            addElements.addButton(props)
            buttonId++
        })
        .catch(console.log)
}

function addTitleHandler (event) {
    const props = {
        uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
        creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
        className: 'myTitle',
        textContent: 'Title'
    }

    const response = setData('./set-data.php', props)

    response
        .then(function (props) {
            addElements.addTitle(props)
            titleId++
        })
        .catch(console.log)
}

jQuery(function () {
    const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
    const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')

    createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
    createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
})