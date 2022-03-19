Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

cssissimple: cssissimple: // But then in this function you are passing id, className, and textContent // Where you say id did you mean to type uniqueId?

Mid refactoring, well spotted.

cssissimple: cssissimple: // Also, could you not just use the object name instead of id, className, and textContent? // so instead of id, className, textContent it would just be the word props?

You could use props like this.

addButton(props) { // no curly braces const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv") const myButton = document.createElement("button") myButton.id = props.uniqueId myButton.classList.add(props.className) myButton.textContent = props.textContent myDiv.append(myButton) }

I was making use of object destructuring

Note props is just a name of the parameter, it could just as easily be properties → properties.uniqueId

cssissimple: cssissimple: // Hopefully you don't think this is stupid but what does this mean? // What are you doing with the square brackets here in this function? // const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction];

Not stupid at all.

Say we have an object

const myObj = { method1: function(x) { ... do something with x}, method2: function(y) { .... do something else with y}, method3: function(z) { .... do something else with z}, prop1: 5 }

The brackets enable me to access the properties of an object in string form.

myObj['method2']() // calls method2 myObj['prop1'] // 5

or I can use a variable with a given string to do the same.

const methodName = 'method3' const propName = 'prop1' myObj[methodName]() // will call method 3 myObj[propName] // 5

In the case of creatorFunction it could be ‘addButton’ or ‘addTitle’. Either way it will be looked up on the addElements object and retrieve the method we want. I hope that’s clear.

cssissimple: cssissimple: // Lastly, can you point me in the right direction to understand this? console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2));

It is just a technique for displaying an object, in particular it comes in handy in codepen. Ordinarily I would use console.dir in the browser console, but that isn’t supported in codepen.

Json stringify converts the object into a string we can log out. The null is in place of a replacer function, and the 2 is just the number of spaces to ident nested properties with.

Here is a link JSON.stringify Note I did post this before further up the page.

Hope that helps. I will have another look at this later on today, when a little less bleary.