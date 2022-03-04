Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

I’m using javascript to create elements. I’m wanting to save the created elements with all of their attributes.

I’ve looked into JSON as well as outerhtml. It seems a json or even a regular object save key value pairs. Which is fine but there are more attributes.

I know I can save and create a json but when the page reloads or you return to the page, I can’t seem to figure out how to recreate all of the elements exactly as they were. Including there ids, class name, value, text content and other HTML markup.

These elements are created dynamically by users. So I wouldn’t know what to reference or how many times to reference it. If using json parse.

It seems you can add a function to at least an object which I could use to create the element but I don’t like this approach.

For example say you have a button with an Id of button, a class of my-button, text that says my button. How can I save this element in the database and recreate it exactly as is when the page is loaded again.