Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.
I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.
The asynchronous send or set function is as follows
const setData = async (url, data) => {
try {
const response = await fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
if (response.ok) return await response.json()
throw Error(`${response.url}: ${response.status} ${response.statusText}`)
} catch (err) { console.log(err) }
return {}
}
It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.
The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows
async function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
// send and get the JSON object data back from the server
const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props)
// would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here
addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse)
titleId++
}
My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.
<?php
$element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($element);
The above is as I say rough around the edges but did work as expected on my localhost.