Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.

I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.

The asynchronous send or set function is as follows

const setData = async (url, data) => { try { const response = await fetch(url, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify(data) }) if (response.ok) return await response.json() throw Error(`${response.url}: ${response.status} ${response.statusText}`) } catch (err) { console.log(err) } return {} }

It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.

The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows

async function addTitleHandler (event) { const props = { uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'), creatorFunction: 'addTitle', className: 'myTitle', textContent: 'Title' } // send and get the JSON object data back from the server const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props) // would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse) titleId++ }

My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.

<?php $element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true); $element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent']; header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($element);

The above is as I say rough around the edges but did work as expected on my localhost.