Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.
I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.
The asynchronous send or set function is as follows
It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.
The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows
async function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
// send and get the JSON object data back from the server
const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props)
// would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here
addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse)
titleId++
}
My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.
I haven’t been able to test this out yet. I’ve been looking into the fetch api for the last couple days so it’s good to see you post this. Helps me know it’s on the right track.
So using the fetch api sounds like it’s the correct approach when using js and then encoding the data to json. My next step is figuring out how to save the data to a specific table and column using fetch in the first place. Figured out how to do this with PHP but have to first get the data to the database first.
The above file I saved as set-data.php. That is where the post data is being sent to. Much like when you submit a form using post and set action to a specific URL e.g. contact.php.
The difference with a form is that the data (named variables) are sent as form data to that url, not JSON, which can then be accessed in the global $_POST variable. e.g. $_POST[‘email’]
You can’t do that with a JSON file, which is why I am using file_get_contents('php://input'), which reads raw data from the request body. I confess as we move into PHP I am somewhat out of my depth, so this is a learning exercise for me too.
It maybe an idea at this stage of dealing with the data and database to start a thread in the PHP section of this forum. I think you might get some better advice there
@rpg_digital I’m about to give this go. A quick question and hopefully the last one!
Do you happen to know if you can pass a JS variable to a jquery function?
Turns out I need to use jQuery for the ajax submission (possible could do this with JS, but haven’t come across a single video or article using native JS).
So say we have a simple variable named button created with JS.
var button = d.createElement("button);
Can we use the button variable in jQuery as well?
function my_action_javascript() {
<script type="text/javascript" >
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
var data = {
'action': 'my_action',
'whatever': //BUTTON VARIABLE NEEDS TO GO HERE
};
jQuery.post(ajaxurl, data, function(response) {
alert('Got this from the server: ' + response);
});
});
</script>
}
FYI, really tried to avoid needing jQuery but not sure I can do this any other way.
I’m prepared to be corrected, but no I can’t see you can do that.
You will be trying to post a DOM element reference as data to the server. That data, I presume json, consists of a stringified object that is only capable of holding simple primitive values and representations of objects and arrays.
This is why if you try to send a date object, Json will evaluate the date object’s value to a string first e.g.
{ date: new Date() } stringified to --> { "date": "2022-03-12T20:57:50.877Z" }
In the solutions I came up with you were just sending the necessary data, so that you could recreate those element e.g. the button on retrieval of that data.
That’s fine, go with what works for you. I’m sure jquery is already being used in your site/project. It will also handle issues of compatibility for you.
@rpg_digital I’ve been closely examining your code for the past few days. You are using some techniques I haven’t seen before. Did some research though. Would you mind clarifying a couple of things?
// You have this function
function addButtonHandler(event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: "addButton",
uniqueId: "my_Button_" + String(buttonId).padStart(2, "0"),
className: "myButton",
textContent: "button"
};
// But then in this function you are passing id, className, and textContent
// Where you say id did you mean to type uniqueId?
const addElements = {
addButton({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv");
const myButton = document.createElement("button");
myButton.id = id;
myButton.classList.add(className);
myButton.textContent = textContent;
myDiv.append(myButton);
},
// Also, could you not just use the object name instead of id, className, and textContent?
// so instead of id, className, textContent it would just be the word props?
const addElements = {
addButton({ props }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById("myDiv");
const myButton = document.createElement("button");
myButton.id = id;
myButton.classList.add(className);
myButton.textContent = textContent;
myDiv.append(myButton);
},
// Hopefully you don't think this is stupid but what does this mean?
// What are you doing with the square brackets here in this function?
// const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction];
function addElementsToDom(elements) {
if (elements !== null) {
elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
// elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
// e.g. addElements['addButton']
const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction];
addElement(elementProps);
});
}
}
// Lastly, can you point me in the right direction to understand this?
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2));
// I've seen converting an object into JSON like this
// https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_json_stringify.asp
const myJSON = JSON.stringify(props);
// Just not undertanding where the myElements is coming from, null, or 2.
What would the text content be if the first time you visited the page you clicked the add button button. It wouldn’t be able to pull any data from the props json because the json wouldn’t have been generated yet. Just not seeing a way to set a default value of the text content with the above js. I see how it can add text content after the json is saved and the page is reloaded.
I think it is past time for cssissimple to post the html of his page.
Until we see what he/she already has we are floundering in that well known creek without a paddle.
So please show your existing code or create a codepen for it.
@dennisjn@rpg_digital created the correct solution. I’ve just been asking some questions about it. I would’ve sent a private message about the code but @rpg_digital thought it might benefit others if kept in the public thread. Sorry to keep you in the dark.