Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

Hi @cssissimple,

I have taken what you have and done some work to it. You did have one standout issue with every element having the same id name, which I have addressed.

I know you say you are not using localStorage, but for the sake of demonstration this is what I have used. I will try and do a breakdown of this, but in the meantime here is the code and a codepen.

window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { const myElements = [] // unique id counters let buttonId = 1 let titleId = 1 // localstorage functions function storeElements (props) { myElements.push(props) localStorage.setItem('elements', JSON.stringify(myElements)) } function retrieveElements () { return JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('elements')) } function removeElements () { localStorage.removeItem('elements') } // addElement functions const addElements = { addButton ({ id, className, textContent }) { const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv') const myButton = document.createElement('button') myButton.id = id myButton.classList.add(className) myButton.textContent = textContent myDiv.append(myButton) }, addTitle ({ id, className, textContent }) { const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv') const myTitle = document.createElement('h1') myTitle.id = id myTitle.classList.add(className) myTitle.textContent = textContent myDiv.append(myTitle) } } function addButtonHandler (event) { const props = { creatorFunction: 'addButton', uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'), className: 'myButton', textContent: 'button' } addElements.addButton(props) storeElements(props) // increase button id counter buttonId++ // view console console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2)) } function addTitleHandler (event) { const props = { creatorFunction: 'addTitle', uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'), className: 'myButton', textContent: 'button' } addElements.addTitle(props) storeElements(props) // increase title id counter titleId++ // view console console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2)) } function addElementsToDom (elements) { if (elements !== null) { elements.forEach(function (elementProps) { // elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton' // e.g. addElements['addButton'] const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction] addElement(elementProps) }) } } // on load, retrieve elements from // localStorage and add to DOM const storedElements = retrieveElements() addElementsToDom(storedElements) const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button') const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title') const clearStorage = document.querySelector('#clear-storage') createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler) createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler) clearStorage.addEventListener('click', removeElements) })

There is quite a bit of refactoring that could be done to the code, but I am trying to keep it simple or simpler.

Note with the codepen, click on the codepen’s console to see a running update in the form of JSON output. Also importantly try reloading the page, there is a clear storage button there to play with as well.