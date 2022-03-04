Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

JavaScript
#1

I’m using javascript to create elements. I’m wanting to save the created elements with all of their attributes.

I’ve looked into JSON as well as outerhtml. It seems a json or even a regular object save key value pairs. Which is fine but there are more attributes.

I know I can save and create a json but when the page reloads or you return to the page, I can’t seem to figure out how to recreate all of the elements exactly as they were. Including there ids, class name, value, text content and other HTML markup.

These elements are created dynamically by users. So I wouldn’t know what to reference or how many times to reference it. If using json parse.

It seems you can add a function to at least an object which I could use to create the element but I don’t like this approach.

For example say you have a button with an Id of button, a class of my-button, text that says my button. How can I save this element in the database and recreate it exactly as is when the page is loaded again.

#2

When they are dynamically created by the user, you must record everything that the user has done for the purpose of recreation.

Otherwise you will be needing to save hundreds and sometimes thousands of pieces of information for each and every element, which is not a viable solution.

1 Like
#3

Do you have a solution for this? How do you record everything the user has done?

If I figure out how to track/record the actions the user takes, how then do I re-create the same page with the same elements?

Can you provide any additional details or a resource to where I might find additional information?

#4

document fragment could be your answer
I use this to copy elements when dragging them into another element

const docFragment = str => {
    let frag = document.createDocumentFragment();
    let temp = document.createElement('div');
    temp.innerHTML = str;
    while(temp.firstChild) {
        frag.appendChild(temp.firstChild);
    }
    return frag;
}

let div = docFragment(divStr);
tgt.appendChild(div);

divStr is the outerHTML of the element that was being dropped.
You could use localstforage to save the data.
The outerHTML is already a string, so it can be saved into localStorage.
The localStorage persists in the users browser so will only have their own data
Now I haven’t tried this but you should be able to research it by yourself as the api documentation is well written.

1 Like
#5

I’ll take a closer look. Thanks for sharing.

#6

Do you know if you can save the document Fragment into a database without converting its syntax?

This might be the answer if I can just save the entire document fragment as-is with each element and then append it back to the DOM on new page reloads or visits.

To clarify json has to be converting using stringify.

Can I just insert the created elements into document fragment and then save the document fragment as is without having to use something like stringify?

Hope that makes sense.