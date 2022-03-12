Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

My question is how did you do that?
Usually just copying the pen link e.g.
https://codepen.io/rpg2019/pen/XWzOvyb and pasting it in the text-editor here will do the trick.
Lol. I embedded the iframe and enabled editing.
Since you can see the pen now. How would I add the button, button id, button class name, and text content to the array called headings when the click here button is clicked and the function addButton is called.
Sorry @cssissimple it is silly o’clock here, will have to look at it later in the morning.
Hi @cssissimple,
I have taken what you have and done some work to it. You did have one standout issue with every element having the same id name, which I have addressed.
I know you say you are not using localStorage, but for the sake of demonstration this is what I have used. I will try and do a breakdown of this, but in the meantime here is the code and a codepen.
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const myElements = []
// unique id counters
let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1
// localstorage functions
function storeElements (props) {
myElements.push(props)
localStorage.setItem('elements', JSON.stringify(myElements))
}
function retrieveElements () {
return JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('elements'))
}
function removeElements () {
localStorage.removeItem('elements')
}
// addElement functions
const addElements = {
addButton ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myButton = document.createElement('button')
myButton.id = id
myButton.classList.add(className)
myButton.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myButton)
},
addTitle ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')
myTitle.id = id
myTitle.classList.add(className)
myTitle.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myTitle)
}
}
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addButton(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase button id counter
buttonId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addTitle(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase title id counter
titleId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addElementsToDom (elements) {
if (elements !== null) {
elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
// elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
// e.g. addElements['addButton']
const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction]
addElement(elementProps)
})
}
}
// on load, retrieve elements from
// localStorage and add to DOM
const storedElements = retrieveElements()
addElementsToDom(storedElements)
const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')
const clearStorage = document.querySelector('#clear-storage')
createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
clearStorage.addEventListener('click', removeElements)
})
There is quite a bit of refactoring that could be done to the code, but I am trying to keep it simple or simpler.
Note with the codepen, click on the codepen’s console to see a running update in the form of JSON output. Also importantly try reloading the page, there is a clear storage button there to play with as well.
Further Note: We are missing a key thing here, adding eventListeners to your new buttons
Just a small fix.
The retrieved data from storage should be assigned to the myElements array on loading, which I wasn’t doing previously.
This meant after a reload, any elements being added were pushed into an empty array, which replaced the existing storage. Anyway fixed.
// on load assign elements from storage or an empty array to myElements
const myElements = retrieveElements() || [];
// if we have elements from storage add to the page
if (myElements.length) addElementsToDom(myElements);
Codepen above ammended.
I just wanted to clarify with you @cssissimple, that those logged outputs are JSON strings
"[
{
'creatorFunction': 'addTitle',
'uniqueId': 'my_h1_01',
'className': 'myTitle',
'textContent': 'Title'
}
]"
You can read more about JSON.stringify here
and JSON.parse here
I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.
I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.
The asynchronous send or set function is as follows
const setData = async (url, data) => {
try {
const response = await fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
if (response.ok) return await response.json()
throw Error(`${response.url}: ${response.status} ${response.statusText}`)
} catch (err) { console.log(err) }
return {}
}
It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.
The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows
async function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
// send and get the JSON object data back from the server
const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props)
// would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here
addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse)
titleId++
}
My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.
<?php
$element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($element);
The above is as I say rough around the edges but did work as expected on my localhost.
I haven’t been able to test this out yet. I’ve been looking into the fetch api for the last couple days so it’s good to see you post this. Helps me know it’s on the right track.
So using the fetch api sounds like it’s the correct approach when using js and then encoding the data to json. My next step is figuring out how to save the data to a specific table and column using fetch in the first place. Figured out how to do this with PHP but have to first get the data to the database first.
Thanks for your help.
Where does the data go when you post it?
In the try function it says post but I don’t understand where the data goes.
In your PHP it says php://input can you elaborate to what exactly is happening here?
I’m trying to actually completely learn understand and not just say “hey thanks and see yah.” Although you might prefer that. Lol
The above file I saved as set-data.php. That is where the post data is being sent to. Much like when you submit a form using post and set action to a specific URL e.g. contact.php.
The difference with a form is that the data (named variables) are sent as form data to that url, not JSON, which can then be accessed in the global $_POST variable. e.g. $_POST[‘email’]
You can’t do that with a JSON file, which is why I am using
file_get_contents('php://input'), which reads raw data from the request body. I confess as we move into PHP I am somewhat out of my depth, so this is a learning exercise for me too.
It maybe an idea at this stage of dealing with the data and database to start a thread in the PHP section of this forum. I think you might get some better advice there
I’m with you on that, that’s the way to do it
@rpg_digital I’m about to give this go. A quick question and hopefully the last one!
Do you happen to know if you can pass a JS variable to a jquery function?
Turns out I need to use jQuery for the ajax submission (possible could do this with JS, but haven’t come across a single video or article using native JS).
So say we have a simple variable named button created with JS.
var button = d.createElement("button);
Can we use the button variable in jQuery as well?
function my_action_javascript() {
<script type="text/javascript" >
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
var data = {
'action': 'my_action',
'whatever': //BUTTON VARIABLE NEEDS TO GO HERE
};
jQuery.post(ajaxurl, data, function(response) {
alert('Got this from the server: ' + response);
});
});
</script>
}
FYI, really tried to avoid needing jQuery but not sure I can do this any other way.
Hopefully, can move forward with this!
I’m prepared to be corrected, but no I can’t see you can do that.
You will be trying to post a DOM element reference as data to the server. That data, I presume json, consists of a stringified object that is only capable of holding simple primitive values and representations of objects and arrays.
This is why if you try to send a date object, Json will evaluate the date object’s value to a string first e.g.
{ date: new Date() } stringified to --> { "date": "2022-03-12T20:57:50.877Z" }
In the solutions I came up with you were just sending the necessary data, so that you could recreate those element e.g. the button on retrieval of that data.
That’s fine, go with what works for you. I’m sure jquery is already being used in your site/project. It will also handle issues of compatibility for you.
Just a test
JSON.stringify(document.createElement('button'))
// output empty object
'{}'
Is that is a yes or no?
Am I on trial? Did you see my last edit, bottom of last reply.
Not an actual button. I am trying to send this data to the jQuery function. You did this with native JS.
Sorry I was going on what you posted.
I am trying to send this data to the jQuery function
With the jquery function, yes of course
That’s what needs to happen! Finally getting somewhere!
The whole saving information to a JSON, using ajax, saving to the database and recreating elements is all new to me. As you can tell. Lol. Been a huge learning experience.
It’s can be a frustrating experience, but with perseverance you will get there and be all the wiser
Hasn’t been frustrating at all. It’s been an enjoyable experience.