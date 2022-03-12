Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

Hi @cssissimple,
I have taken what you have and done some work to it. You did have one standout issue with every element having the same id name, which I have addressed.
I know you say you are not using localStorage, but for the sake of demonstration this is what I have used. I will try and do a breakdown of this, but in the meantime here is the code and a codepen.
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const myElements = []
// unique id counters
let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1
// localstorage functions
function storeElements (props) {
myElements.push(props)
localStorage.setItem('elements', JSON.stringify(myElements))
}
function retrieveElements () {
return JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('elements'))
}
function removeElements () {
localStorage.removeItem('elements')
}
// addElement functions
const addElements = {
addButton ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myButton = document.createElement('button')
myButton.id = id
myButton.classList.add(className)
myButton.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myButton)
},
addTitle ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')
myTitle.id = id
myTitle.classList.add(className)
myTitle.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myTitle)
}
}
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addButton(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase button id counter
buttonId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addTitle(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase title id counter
titleId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addElementsToDom (elements) {
if (elements !== null) {
elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
// elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
// e.g. addElements['addButton']
const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction]
addElement(elementProps)
})
}
}
// on load, retrieve elements from
// localStorage and add to DOM
const storedElements = retrieveElements()
addElementsToDom(storedElements)
const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')
const clearStorage = document.querySelector('#clear-storage')
createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
clearStorage.addEventListener('click', removeElements)
})
There is quite a bit of refactoring that could be done to the code, but I am trying to keep it simple or simpler.
Note with the codepen, click on the codepen’s console to see a running update in the form of JSON output. Also importantly try reloading the page, there is a clear storage button there to play with as well.
Further Note: We are missing a key thing here, adding eventListeners to your new buttons