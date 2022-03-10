Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

cssissimple: cssissimple: I’m missing this point. I’m not worried about saving data or retrieving data. Just trying to figure out how to recreate or add back the same elements with their corresponding ids and classes.

Well you have to first save the data in a form that can be used to recreate the created elements.

Assuming that you have a container element that only contains the created elements, say a div element with an id of “createdElementContainer”

let createdElementsHtml = document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).innerHTML;

createdElementsHtml is now a html snippet containing all the elements that were created.

Each element will have its id and classes and any other attributes that it has

It is a string and can be stored as a string and sent to the server as formData as a string or my preference saved in localStorage on the users web browser.

localStorage.setItem('userElements', createdElementsHtml);

When the user logs in again get the string from localStorage

let createdElementsHtml = localStorage.getItem('userElements');

Then inserted into the page bye