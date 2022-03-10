Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

You say that the elements are predefined.
and then you say
If someone created 10 h1’s and each I’d is unique, how would you know how many’s h1’s to create and assign the correct ids to each.
So are they creating elements or not?
Creating a h1 is creating an element.
Why don’t you just show the code that is creating the elements that you want to save.
Then tell as what you want to do.
You say that the elements are predefined.
Well you have to first save the data in a form that can be used to recreate the created elements.
Assuming that you have a container element that only contains the created elements, say a div element with an id of “createdElementContainer”
let createdElementsHtml = document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).innerHTML;
createdElementsHtml is now a html snippet containing all the elements that were created.
Each element will have its id and classes and any other attributes that it has
It is a string and can be stored as a string and sent to the server as formData as a string or my preference saved in localStorage on the users web browser.
localStorage.setItem('userElements', createdElementsHtml);
When the user logs in again get the string from localStorage
let createdElementsHtml = localStorage.getItem('userElements');
Then inserted into the page bye
document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).innerHTML = createdElementsHtml;
Sorry to complicate things, my only reservation with that is whether it presents a security risk. You could sanitize it first I guess or I believe insertAdjacentHTML is safer.
Taken from mdn innerHTML
Just a consideration that’s all
Here we are not considering inserting externally sourced content.
We are sourcing the content from the browser which is rendering the html file.
insertAdjacentHTML takes exactly the same string argument as setting the innerHTML property.
insertAdjacentHTML would require an existing element that the inserted elements can be added as siblings whereas setting the innerHTML property inserts the elements as child elements.
Sourcing from an external database would raise safety concerns.
If required to use an external database then I would save the data as tag, id, class records and then create new elements using the retrieved data.
This is awesome. I personally love this approach. It’s simple and get’s the job done.
The reason I am after using JSON is that there are multiple instances when I need to access data and one of them does not need to render or generate any HTML but the values. A JSON can tackle both.
I really like this approach.
You are starting with this. How would I add this data to the JSON in the first place?
How is this function being called? There are no event listeners and there are no direct function calls.
As I said it was a reservation, hacking is not my area expertise, so I don’t know if that still presents a risk.
document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).innerHTML = createdElementsHtml;
document.getElementById('createdElementContainer).insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', createdElementsHtml)
Not sure what you are getting at there. If createdElementContainer is a new empty element, both will achieve the same thing. No siblings required.
insertAdjacentHTML is apparently more performant than innerHTML due to not reparsing. Will have to do a bit more reading up on this
You wouldn’t add to the JSON. You might add another heading to the array or remove one, and then update that stored json, by replacing it with the new stringified data. I hope that makes sense.
This is where the saving of that data is happening
// function saves data as a JSON string to localStorage with a given name
function setLocalStorage (name, data) {
localStorage.setItem(name, JSON.stringify(data))
}
// setLocalStorage called here!
setLocalStorage('headingsStore', headings)
and retrieval
// function gets the data from localStorage and parses the JSON to an object
function getFromLocalStorage (name) {
const data = localStorage.getItem(name)
return JSON.parse(data)
}
// here is where it is being called!
const retrievedData = getFromLocalStorage('headingsStore')
As for eventListeners, you may well make these function calls through a handler.
My question is how did you do that?
Usually just copying the pen link e.g.
https://codepen.io/rpg2019/pen/XWzOvyb and pasting it in the text-editor here will do the trick.
Lol. I embedded the iframe and enabled editing.
Since you can see the pen now. How would I add the button, button id, button class name, and text content to the array called headings when the click here button is clicked and the function addButton is called.
Sorry @cssissimple it is silly o’clock here, will have to look at it later in the morning.
Hi @cssissimple,
I have taken what you have and done some work to it. You did have one standout issue with every element having the same id name, which I have addressed.
I know you say you are not using localStorage, but for the sake of demonstration this is what I have used. I will try and do a breakdown of this, but in the meantime here is the code and a codepen.
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const myElements = []
// unique id counters
let buttonId = 1
let titleId = 1
// localstorage functions
function storeElements (props) {
myElements.push(props)
localStorage.setItem('elements', JSON.stringify(myElements))
}
function retrieveElements () {
return JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('elements'))
}
function removeElements () {
localStorage.removeItem('elements')
}
// addElement functions
const addElements = {
addButton ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myButton = document.createElement('button')
myButton.id = id
myButton.classList.add(className)
myButton.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myButton)
},
addTitle ({ id, className, textContent }) {
const myDiv = document.getElementById('myDiv')
const myTitle = document.createElement('h1')
myTitle.id = id
myTitle.classList.add(className)
myTitle.textContent = textContent
myDiv.append(myTitle)
}
}
function addButtonHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addButton',
uniqueId: 'my_Button_' + String(buttonId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addButton(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase button id counter
buttonId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
className: 'myButton',
textContent: 'button'
}
addElements.addTitle(props)
storeElements(props)
// increase title id counter
titleId++
// view console
console.log(JSON.stringify(myElements, null, 2))
}
function addElementsToDom (elements) {
if (elements !== null) {
elements.forEach(function (elementProps) {
// elementProps.creatorFunction might be 'addButton'
// e.g. addElements['addButton']
const addElement = addElements[elementProps.creatorFunction]
addElement(elementProps)
})
}
}
// on load, retrieve elements from
// localStorage and add to DOM
const storedElements = retrieveElements()
addElementsToDom(storedElements)
const createButton = document.querySelector('#create-button')
const createTitle = document.querySelector('#create-title')
const clearStorage = document.querySelector('#clear-storage')
createButton.addEventListener('click', addButtonHandler)
createTitle.addEventListener('click', addTitleHandler)
clearStorage.addEventListener('click', removeElements)
})
There is quite a bit of refactoring that could be done to the code, but I am trying to keep it simple or simpler.
Note with the codepen, click on the codepen’s console to see a running update in the form of JSON output. Also importantly try reloading the page, there is a clear storage button there to play with as well.
Further Note: We are missing a key thing here, adding eventListeners to your new buttons
Just a small fix.
The retrieved data from storage should be assigned to the myElements array on loading, which I wasn’t doing previously.
This meant after a reload, any elements being added were pushed into an empty array, which replaced the existing storage. Anyway fixed.
// on load assign elements from storage or an empty array to myElements
const myElements = retrieveElements() || [];
// if we have elements from storage add to the page
if (myElements.length) addElementsToDom(myElements);
Codepen above ammended.
I just wanted to clarify with you @cssissimple, that those logged outputs are JSON strings
"[
{
'creatorFunction': 'addTitle',
'uniqueId': 'my_h1_01',
'className': 'myTitle',
'textContent': 'Title'
}
]"
You can read more about JSON.stringify here
and JSON.parse here
I did a bit more playing around with this. Initially I did a test dropping localStorage for a mongoDB database, which with a few small amends to the code worked just fine — the nuts and bolts are there.
I have just done a further small amendment to test sending the element data to a php file instead.
The asynchronous send or set function is as follows
const setData = async (url, data) => {
try {
const response = await fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
if (response.ok) return await response.json()
throw Error(`${response.url}: ${response.status} ${response.statusText}`)
} catch (err) { console.log(err) }
return {}
}
It sends a JSON string and expects a JSON object back in return.
The handlers I have changed to asynchronous functions and amended as follows
async function addTitleHandler (event) {
const props = {
uniqueId: 'my_h1_' + String(titleId).padStart(2, '0'),
creatorFunction: 'addTitle',
className: 'myTitle',
textContent: 'Title'
}
// send and get the JSON object data back from the server
const propsFromResponse = await setData('./set-data.php', props)
// would probably want a conditonal check on propsFromResponse here
addElements.addTitle(propsFromResponse)
titleId++
}
My php is very rough around the edges, but I created a small file for testing that just adds ‘From server:’ to the text content.
<?php
$element = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$element['textContent'] = 'From Server: ' . $element['textContent'];
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo json_encode($element);
The above is as I say rough around the edges but did work as expected on my localhost.
I haven’t been able to test this out yet. I’ve been looking into the fetch api for the last couple days so it’s good to see you post this. Helps me know it’s on the right track.
So using the fetch api sounds like it’s the correct approach when using js and then encoding the data to json. My next step is figuring out how to save the data to a specific table and column using fetch in the first place. Figured out how to do this with PHP but have to first get the data to the database first.
Thanks for your help.
Where does the data go when you post it?
In the try function it says post but I don’t understand where the data goes.
In your PHP it says php://input can you elaborate to what exactly is happening here?
I’m trying to actually completely learn understand and not just say “hey thanks and see yah.” Although you might prefer that. Lol
The above file I saved as set-data.php. That is where the post data is being sent to. Much like when you submit a form using post and set action to a specific URL e.g. contact.php.
The difference with a form is that the data (named variables) are sent as form data to that url, not JSON, which can then be accessed in the global $_POST variable. e.g. $_POST[‘email’]
You can’t do that with a JSON file, which is why I am using
file_get_contents('php://input'), which reads raw data from the request body. I confess as we move into PHP I am somewhat out of my depth, so this is a learning exercise for me too.
It maybe an idea at this stage of dealing with the data and database to start a thread in the PHP section of this forum. I think you might get some better advice there
I’m with you on that, that’s the way to do it
Hi @donovancsampson,
Did you see the localStorage option to do that in post #39.
Below that is also an example of posting that data to a php file and retrieving it again — obviously in php you would want to insert that data into a database.
Likewise this can be done in Node quite easily with a database like mongoDB.
Just to clarify though we aren’t recording everything the user does, that sounds like keylogging to me. We are just storing the relevant data for the elements that are added to the page, that includes the name of the method that was used to create them in the first place.
Which means we can then retrieve that data again, and recreate those elements as they were before, in-order.
Hope that makes sense