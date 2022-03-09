Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

Hi @cssissimple
I have tried to write a script out for you with a step by step.
- Data converted to a JSON string and stored in localStorage
- Data retrieved from localStorage and parsed back to an object.
- Data looped through, passed to template function and returned html added together.
- Finally html added to the document body.
There are a few console.logs in there so you can maybe get a better idea of what is going on.
Note: This isn’t how I would order or organise the code, but it might be easier to understand this way.
// sample data acquired, maybe from user input?
const headings = [
{ id: 'ky4j2q2reukuvcwt46b', className: 'heading', text: 'Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap eight people at once.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeugihixd79g47', className: 'heading', text: 'It was a perfect marrige. She didn\'t want to and he couldn\'t' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeubeu5la7rdpn', className: 'heading', text: 'If you kill me, I promise you - you will never take me alive.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuhrzir98ww3', className: 'heading', text: 'We haven\'t got a plan so nothing can go wrong!' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuyrbg20lklug', className: 'heading', text: 'A sure cure for seasickness is to sit under a tree.' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeuyeibnu3tp3e', className: 'heading', text: 'One day the "Don\'t Knows" will get in and then where will we be?' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeufs2hnin081', className: 'heading', text: 'Education isn\'t everything, for a start it isn\'t an elephant' },
{ id: 'l0cybyeu1k3kppgoz95', className: 'heading', text: 'I\'m a hero with coward\'s legs.' }
]
// function saves data as a JSON string to localStorage with a given name
function setLocalStorage (name, data) {
localStorage.setItem(name, JSON.stringify(data))
}
// save the headings data above to localStorage with a name of 'headingStore'
setLocalStorage('headingsStore', headings)
// function gets the data from localStorage and parses the JSON to an object
function getFromLocalStorage (name) {
const data = localStorage.getItem(name)
return JSON.parse(data)
}
// get back the headings array sent to localStorage in the first place
const retrievedData = getFromLocalStorage('headingsStore')
// it's worth from time to time logging to see what you have
// check your console you should see an array -> Array(8), click on it!
console.dir(retrievedData)
// template function returns an html string
function headingTemplate (props) {
// return a template string each time with new values
return `<h1 id='${props.id}' class='${props.className}'>${props.text}</h1>\n`
}
// start with an empty string
let headingsHTML = ''
// loop through the array of headings objects
// and add them one by one to headingsHTML
retrievedData.forEach(function(headingsObjectProps) {
// pass each object to headingTemplate function
const parsedHTML = headingTemplate(headingsObjectProps)
// see console to see what headingTemplate function returns each time
console.log('from headingTemplate:\n', parsedHTML)
headingsHTML += parsedHTML
})
// Check your console to see all the headings.
console.log('headingsHTML:\n', headingsHTML)
// add that html to the body
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', headingsHTML)
here is a codepen
I don’t know if this helps. If you have any questions then just ask.
It would be helpful to see a real example of what you are trying to store and retrieve.(or did I miss that?)