Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

cssissimple: cssissimple: Are you saving the data in an object? How do you recreate that element? If someone created 10 h1’s and each I’d is unique, how would you know how many’s h1’s to create and assign the correct ids to each.

Hi @cssissimple

I have tried to write a script out for you with a step by step.

Data converted to a JSON string and stored in localStorage Data retrieved from localStorage and parsed back to an object. Data looped through, passed to template function and returned html added together. Finally html added to the document body.

There are a few console.logs in there so you can maybe get a better idea of what is going on.

Note: This isn’t how I would order or organise the code, but it might be easier to understand this way.

// sample data acquired, maybe from user input? const headings = [ { id: 'ky4j2q2reukuvcwt46b', className: 'heading', text: 'Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap eight people at once.' }, { id: 'l0cybyeugihixd79g47', className: 'heading', text: 'It was a perfect marrige. She didn\'t want to and he couldn\'t' }, { id: 'l0cybyeubeu5la7rdpn', className: 'heading', text: 'If you kill me, I promise you - you will never take me alive.' }, { id: 'l0cybyeuhrzir98ww3', className: 'heading', text: 'We haven\'t got a plan so nothing can go wrong!' }, { id: 'l0cybyeuyrbg20lklug', className: 'heading', text: 'A sure cure for seasickness is to sit under a tree.' }, { id: 'l0cybyeuyeibnu3tp3e', className: 'heading', text: 'One day the "Don\'t Knows" will get in and then where will we be?' }, { id: 'l0cybyeufs2hnin081', className: 'heading', text: 'Education isn\'t everything, for a start it isn\'t an elephant' }, { id: 'l0cybyeu1k3kppgoz95', className: 'heading', text: 'I\'m a hero with coward\'s legs.' } ] // function saves data as a JSON string to localStorage with a given name function setLocalStorage (name, data) { localStorage.setItem(name, JSON.stringify(data)) } // save the headings data above to localStorage with a name of 'headingStore' setLocalStorage('headingsStore', headings) // function gets the data from localStorage and parses the JSON to an object function getFromLocalStorage (name) { const data = localStorage.getItem(name) return JSON.parse(data) } // get back the headings array sent to localStorage in the first place const retrievedData = getFromLocalStorage('headingsStore') // it's worth from time to time logging to see what you have // check your console you should see an array -> Array(8), click on it! console.dir(retrievedData) // template function returns an html string function headingTemplate (props) { // return a template string each time with new values return `<h1 id='${props.id}' class='${props.className}'>${props.text}</h1>

` } // start with an empty string let headingsHTML = '' // loop through the array of headings objects // and add them one by one to headingsHTML retrievedData.forEach(function(headingsObjectProps) { // pass each object to headingTemplate function const parsedHTML = headingTemplate(headingsObjectProps) // see console to see what headingTemplate function returns each time console.log('from headingTemplate:

', parsedHTML) headingsHTML += parsedHTML }) // Check your console to see all the headings. console.log('headingsHTML:

', headingsHTML) // add that html to the body document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', headingsHTML)

here is a codepen



I don’t know if this helps. If you have any questions then just ask.

It would be helpful to see a real example of what you are trying to store and retrieve.(or did I miss that?)