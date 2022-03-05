Saving a created element with multiple atttributes

@dennisjn

cssissimple: cssissimple: Do you know if you can save the document Fragment into a database without converting its syntax?

Was responding to this, maybe should have been clearer.

dennisjn: dennisjn: I can’t see your point. You have logged the browser created object used by the DOM not the html

You’ve lost me there, I’m sorry. What html are you referring to? Could you elaborate?

dennisjn: dennisjn: Saving html to me seems weird. Normally one just saves data not the presentation of the data.

So what are views in the MVC pattern? ejs, handlerbars etc. or even React components.

Yes I agree with you data should be separate and that is what should be going to the database or storage.

Could be me who has got the wrong end of the stick here, wouldn’t be the first time, but I am confused with your response.