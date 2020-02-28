Save for loop values to an array

Hi everyone, I would like to save the contents of a for loop into an array, but the problem is that the variable needs to be styled into a date format first. Here is my code so far:

$arrive = '1574978400'; $depart = '1575064800'; for ( $i = $arrive; $i <= $depart; $i = $i + 86400 ) { $bookedDates = date('Y-m-d', $i ); // needs to be output as an array ... }

I will then compare the resulting dates (with the following example format: 2019-11-28) with a set of dates from another array using array_intersect.